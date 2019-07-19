STE. GENEVIEVE – Cooper Thomas smashed a two-run homer, and Rock Memorial Post 283 held off a final challenge from Bonne Terre Post 83 to stay alive in the Senior Legion District 13 tournament.
Tony Saggio spared a taxed staff by tossing a complete game on 107 pitches, and Rock Memorial never trailed while prevailing 7-5 in an elimination game.
Facing a five-run deficit and down to its last three outs, Bonne Terre (4-10) rallied for three in the home half of the seventh inning before meeting the conclusion of its season.
Eric Streicher finished 2-for-4 to equal Thomas, who tallied three RBI and extended a 3-2 advantage by going deep against Post 83 starter Shelby Lee in the third inning.
Truman Ward drove in Streicher with a sacrifice fly, and Saggio made it 7-2 with an infield hit that first deflected off the glove of a leaping Lee in the sixth.
Grant Eaton singled twice for Bonne Terre, and sparked a comeback try in the seventh. Cody Hubbard kept it going with a shallow RBI single after the shortstop stumbled down.
Karter Kekec further extended the game with a two-run triple to right field, but Saggio fielded a chopper and retired his last possible batter to seal the outcome.
Lee worked six innings in defeat as both teams totaled nine hits. He nearly averted damage from walking his first two batters by trapping leadoff batter in a rundown.
But a subsequent throwing error by Hubbard on a charging play from third enabled two runs to cross, and Thomas made it 3-0 with an RBI single.
Bonne Terre countered with two runs in the second as Job Smith smoked an RBI double to left-center before coming home as Eaton’s infield hit was thrown away.
Post 83 failed to capitalize after Lee singled and Clayton Chandler doubled him to third with one out in the fourth. Noah Mesey singled but was erased on a hit-and-run pop fly in the opening frame.
Shannon Dowd doubled and scored a run for Rock Memorial, which advanced to face De Soto in another elimination game on Saturday.
Smith pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts. He was plucked from the Bonne Terre freshman squad along with Kooper Kekec to fill lineup vacancies due to late scratches.
De Soto 20, Potosi 5
STE. GENEVIEVE – De Soto SMCI scored 10 unearned runs with two outs in the seventh inning, and drove a final spike into the Senior Legion baseball season of Potosi Post 265 on Friday night.
Tommy Hahn went the distance on the mound, and finished 3-for-5 with five RBI as De Soto averted elimination from the District 13 Tournament with a 20-5 trouncing.
Clayton Snudden was 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored, and Briar Fischer shared game-high honors with five RBI as six De Soto players notched multiple hits.
Potosi, which used five hurlers in a first-round loss that spanned two days, again elected to preserve pitcher Dakota Dowd for a potential later start in the tournament. That decision would backfire.
He eventually entered with a 7-2 deficit after eight consecutive batters reached safely and five touched the plate against Ryker Walton to begin the second inning.
Camren Krodinger and Levi Fischer spurred the rally with singles, and Hahn ripped a go-ahead two-run double after a sacrifice bunt was thrown away.
Andrew Downs followed with another hit before ending the night 3-for-5. Garrett Hardin added an RBI single off Dowd in the third, and hits by Hahn and Snudden made it 10-2 in the fourth.
Ty Simily launched a solo home run, and Potosi had grabbed a 2-1 edge in the bottom of the first inning as Walton lined an ensuing double and scored on Cody Ruble’s RBI single.
Post 265 could muster only one tally after loading the bases with no outs in the fifth, but pulled within 10-5 as Landon Bone slammed an RBI triple to center and raced home on a Dowd ground out.
De Soto then opened the floodgates against Francis, who was one pitch away from registering his third full frame of scoreless relief.
A one-out error by Jacobsen put a second runner aboard, and Krodinger commenced a string of eight straight base runners with a two-out, RBI single.
Hahn singled home a pair of runs, Downs doubled in two more and Briar Fischer punctuated the triumph by greeting reliever Wyatt Jessen with a towering, three-run homer to left.
Cory Emily, Jacobsen and Francis singled for Potosi. Francis reached on an error in the seventh, but was caught stealing by Downs to end the game after Hahn fanned Jacobsen and Simily.
Post 265 was unofficially charged with five defensive miscues. Each team turned a double play.
