Boyer passes 1,000 for Dragons; St. Paul game suspended at half

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior forward Aiden Boyer surpassed 1,000 career points, and Ste. Genevieve rolled past visiting Arcadia Valley 77-49 in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

Ricky Hunter sank 8-of-9 free throws, and netted a game-high 23 points plus seven rebounds. He also assisted the milestone shot by his senior classmate.

Boyer drew an ovation after drilling a corner 3-pointer for a 50-33 lead at the midway mark of the third quarter, and ended the contest with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Ste. Genevieve (10-3) started rolling after holding a narrow 15-14 edge through one quarter, and pushed the difference to 37-23 by intermission.

The Dragons were a solid 19-of-26 from the line. Kaden Flye totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Tucker Reed posted 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

Senior forward Jackson Dement 10 of his 20 points during the third quarter for Arcadia Valley (5-7). Gage Douglas tossed in 14 points.

MICDS 63, Central 45

PARK HILLS – Class 5 program MICDS controlled a clash of state-ranked basketball powers for a 63-45 victory over host Central on Tuesday night.

Jayden Banks netted a game-high 18 points for the Rams, who shot a remarkable 12-of-19 from 3-point range. Mason Schwartz scored 11.

MICDS (11-3) jumped ahead 16-10 after one quarter, and maintained a 35-25 lead at halftime.

Central (12-2) knocked down 16-of-22 free throws as its 12-game win streak was snapped.

Mason Williams heated up from long range for 15 total points while Jobe Bryant dropped in 14.

Jefferson 61, West County 56

FESTUS, Mo. – Max Schnitzler and Kaleb Weiler scored 18 points each, and Jefferson withstood a comeback bid from West County to prevail 61-56 on Tuesday night.

Nate Breeze added 17 points, and Jefferson (6-10) extended a 33-21 halftime lead to 15 before watching the Bulldogs storm back to within 42-40.

Chasten Horton netted a game-high 20 points for West County (7-4), which capped the third quarter with a 3-pointer and mid-range jumper by reserve guard Carter Reed.

Ty Harlow finished with 15 points, and Caden Merrill matched Reed with seven each in defeat.

Kingston 54, Crystal City 40

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Kingston played dominant defense over the first three quarters, and defeated Crystal City 54-40 on Tuesday night.

Collin Sumpter scored a team-high 20 points for the Cougars. Cody Yates finished with 13 points, and Mason Nelson provided 10.

Kingston (9-5) increased its 35-18 halftime lead to 51-26 after three quarters.

Cyle Schaumberg and Kanden Bolton tallied eight points each for Crystal City (7-9).

Valley 57, Meadow Heights 56

CALEDONIA – K.J. Tiefenauer scored 17 points, and Valley held off a late comeback surge by Meadow Heights to prevail 57-56 on Tuesday night.

Colby Maxwell finished with 15 points, and Chayse DeClue netted 12 exclusively in the second half for the Vikings, who carried a 43-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

A full-court heave missed for the Panthers as time expired after Valley missed two free throws and a pair of putback attempts in the final seconds.

Valley (7-5) regained momentum after Meadow Heights (7-7) had established a 28-27 halftime edge.

Kaden Cook scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the final period for Meadow Heights (7-7). Will Green added 11 points, and Braeden Hays chipped in nine more.

New Athens (Ill.) 65, Valle Catholic 55

CHESTER, Ill. – Valle Catholic entered the Chester Invitational Tournament among the favorites, but was derailed by seventh-seeded New Athens (Ill.) in the first round on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Lintker connected five times from beyond the arc, and scored a game-high 22 points to power a 65-55 upset of the second-seeded Warriors.

Gannon Birkner contributed a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Yellow Jackets thrived on the boards to earn a semifinal clash with either Chester or Perryville on Thursday.

New Athens (10-7) protected leads of 30-23 at halftime and 45-41 entering the fourth quarter. Both teams drained seven 3-pointers in the game.

Valle Catholic (7-4) finished a subpar 4-of-10 from the line. Harry Oliver netted a team-high 10 points. Sam Drury scored nine and Chase Fallert matched Tyler Gegg with eight each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North County 65, Arcadia Valley 37

IRONTON – North County center Lainey Calkins provided a difficult matchup inside for Arcadia Valley, and posted 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 65-37 victory on Tuesday night.

Paris Larkin added 14 points and six steals, and the Lady Raiders responded to an unfavorable start to close with a 20-0 shutout in the fourth quarter.

North County (7-5) was bolstered by reserve forward Allie Scott with nine points and six rebounds plus eight points and seven rebounds from Lauren Politte. Addy Mann chipped in four steals.

Arcadia Valley (1-11) surged to a 20-12 lead on a basket and free throw form senior guard Alyssa Glanzer, who scored all nine of her points during the first quarter while making five steals.

A 3-pointer by Addison Gallaher created a larger separation at 23-13, but Larkin began to primarily guard Glanzer as the tide shifted.

Calkins netted consecutive baskets on entry passes for a 24-23 lead that increased to 30-25 at the break. AV briefly regained momentum on a tying triple by Paige Newstead-Adams at 32-32.

North County dominated the final 11 minutes by a 33-5 scoring margin as 10 players on the roster scored.

Newstead-Adams ended with seven points for the Lady Tigers. Lily Pursley collected nine rebounds, and Katelyn Strange made five assists.

Lesterville 29, St. Paul 22, susp.

LESTERVILLE, Mo. – A make-up game between St. Paul and Lesterville was suspended at halftime Tuesday following a health scare involving an official.

Both teams were in the locker room when the referee, identified by a source in attendance as Bruce Haase, began to stumble and collapsed at midcourt.

Haase regained consciousness a few seconds later and was helped to a chair before being taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.

Following a brief discussion with coaches, the action was halted until a later date with Lesterville holding a 29-22 lead.

BOYS WRESTLING

North County 53, Webster Groves 27

BONNE TERRE – The North County boys secured five victories in six contested matches, and downed Webster Groves 53-27 in a wrestling dual on Tuesday.

Jon Moore (138), Cooper Dunn (165) and Ethan Harmon (175) scored first-period falls to pace the Raiders, who received four additional wins by forfeit.

Kolton Boylan (144) posted a dominant 20-3 technical fall, and Brady Duncan (126) contributed a pin during the third quarter.

Match Results:

106 – Michael Corrigan (WG) won by forfeit

113 – Gavin Rideout (WG) won by forfeit

120 – Ben Kane (WG) won by forfeit

126 – Brady Duncan (NC) fall Bradley Holder, 4:53

132 – Aiden Nash (NC) won by forfeit

138 – Jon Moore (NC) fall Anthony DeArmit, 1:25

144 – Kolton Boylan (NC) tech fall Elijah Peters, 20-3

150 – Sam Miller (WG) dec Jacob Rickus, 8-2

157 – Cole Triplett (NC) won by forfeit

165 – Cooper Dunn (NC) fall Jonathan Miller, 1:49

175 – Ethan Harmon (NC) fall Noah Jansen, 1:29

190 – Wyatt Estes (NC) won by forfeit

215 – Mason Lay (NC) won by forfeit

285 – Patrick Brown (WG) won by forfeit

Central Triangular

PARK HILLS – Garrett McDowell earned a pair of crucial victories at 157 and 165 pounds Tuesday night to help the Central boys sweep Valle Catholic 43-36 and Lift for Life 54-21 in a home tri-match.

Sam Mullins (113) posted a fall at 58 seconds, and Cole Crocker (138) secured an eventual 19-10 major decision to parlay the 2-0 decision by McDowell against Valle Catholic.

The Rebels benefited from 30 points caused by the Warriors being open at five weight classes.

Kaden Gegg (106), Conner Clanton (132), Tucker Bertrand (175), Jacob Calbreath (190) and Espn Reed (285) each produced falls to bolster Valle Catholic.

Lift for Life claimed three of its five contested bouts against Central through pins, but entered the action with only six available wrestlers.

Mathew Clark needed only 17 seconds to triumph, and McDowell delivered a second fall for the Rebels.

Valle Catholic finished off a lopsided 57-6 dual against Lift for Life behind falls favoring Gegg, Clanton, Reed and Gavyn Joggerst (157). Noah Elbert (215) added a hard-fought 8-7 decision.

Central 43, Valle Catholic 36

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall William Nick, 0:14

113 – Sam Mullins (C) fall Easton Koetting, 0:58

120 – Austin Hassell (C) won by forfeit

126 – Asa Jones (C) won by forfeit

132 – Conner Clanton (VC) fall Mathew Clark, 3:29

138 – Cole Crocker (C) maj dec Wil Kuehn, 19-10

144 – Mason Honerkamp (C) won by forfeit

150 – Adam Gowen (C) won by forfeit

157 – Michael Bradley (C) won by forfeit

165 – Garrett McDowell (C) dec Jayce Bales, 2-0

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) fall Dakota Bowers, 1:43

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) fall Wyatt Pettus, 0:56

215 – Noah Elbert (VC) won by forfeit

285 – Espn Reed (VC) fall Jacob Voyles, 0:44

Central 54, Lift for Life 21

106 – Kennedy Toliver (LFL) dec William Nick, 11-7

113 – Christian Noble (LFL) fall Sam Mullins, 1:11

120 – Austin Hassell (C) won by forfeit

126 – Asa Jones (C) won by forfeit

132 – Mathew Clark (C) fall Benjamin Groves, 0:17

138 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit

144 – Adam Gowen (C) won by forfeit

150 – Michael Bradley (C) won by forfeit

157 – Garrett McDowell (C) fall Kamal McDowell, 4:31

165 – Dakota Bowers (C) won by forfeit

175 – Wyatt Pettus (C) won by forfeit

215 – Braxton Sneed (LFL) won by forfeit

285 – Rishied McCloud (LFL) fall Jacob Voyles, 1:08

Valle Catholic 57, Lift for Life 6

106 – Kaden Gegg (VC) fall Kennedy Toliver, 5:34

113 – Christian Noble (LFL) fall Easton Koetting, 1:55

120 – Kalan Fallert (VC) won by forfeit

132 – Conner Clanton (VC) fall Benjamin Groves, 2:39

138 – Wil Kuehn (VC) won by forfeit

157 – Gavyn Joggerst (VC) fall Kamal McDonald

165 – Jayce Bales (VC) won by forfeit

175 – Tucker Bertrand (VC) won by forfeit

190 – Jacob Calbreath (VC) won by forfeit

215 – Noah Elbert (VC) dec Braxton Sneed, 8-7

285 – Espn Reed (VC) fall Rishied McCloud, 2:00

Potosi Triangular

POTOSI – Without key roster member Aden Martinez in the lineup, the Potosi boys settled for a split during a home wrestling tri-match on Tuesday night.

The Trojans registered six consecutive falls in a 42-6 triumph over MICDS, then fell short 36-30 after yielding four weight classes by forfeit to Herculaneum.

Braxton Boyer (126), Garrett Hale (138), Landon Sprous (144) and Draven Griffin (165) each prevailed in the opening minute during the victorious dual.

Steven Riddell (150) and Devin Sandefur (157) also won by fall.

Boyer and Griffin captured second pins, and teammate Levi Dicus (113) scored an early victory in 45 seconds during the battle with Herculaneum.

Potosi 42, MICDS 6

113 – Levi Dicus (P) won by forfeit

126 – Braxton Boyer (P) fall Jaxon Abernathy, 0:57

138 – Garrett Hale (P) fall Brian Schlafly, 0:43

144 – Landon Sprous (P) fall David Osborn, 0:22

150 – Steven Riddell (P) fall Lachlan Murray, 1:20

157 – Devin Sandefur (P) fall Max Charnond, 2:57

165 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Grant Nicholson, 0:31

175 – Grayson Marks (M) won by forfeit

Herculaneum 36, Potosi 30

106 – Levi Dicus (P) fall Tyler Pieper, 0:45

113 – C.J. Asinger (H) won by forfeit

126 – Josh Hurt (H) won by forfeit

132 – Braxton Boyer (P) fall Aiden Piediscalzi, 0:46

138 – Garrett Hale (P) won by forfeit

144 – Keaton Reeves (H) fall Landon Sprous, 0:58

150 – Steven Riddell (P) won by forfeit

157 – Joe Oliver (H) fall Devin Sandefur, 0:39

165 – Draven Griffin (P) fall Jesse Scheck, 1:00

215 – James Mouyassar (H) won by forfeit

285 – Shea Eberhardt (H) won by forfeit

GIRLS WRESTLING

North County 24, Webster Groves 6

BONNE TERRE – Brooke Bennett triumphed two weeks removed from her last official match, and the North County girls won a 24-6 dual over Webster Groves on Tuesday evening.

Alice Littrell (100), Memory Raker (125) and Jayden Pendleton (140) of the Lady Raiders received forfeits during the abbreviated card.

Bennett (190) pinned Shyla Reid at the 1:05 mark.

Match Results:

100 – Alice Littrell (NC) won by forfeit

125 – Memory Raker (NC) won by forfeit

135 – Talia Lee (WG) won by forfeit

140 – Jayden Pendleton (NC) won by forfeit

190 – Brooke Bennett (NC) fall Shyla Reid, 1:05

Central 54, Lift for Life 0

PARK HILLS – The Central girls won all four contested matches, and received forfeits in six weight classes from Lift for Life in a 54-0 shutout on Tuesday.

Addisyn Gasaway followed her individual tournament title over the weekend with a 12-5 victory.

Erine Stricklin (155) pulled out a 3-2 decision for the Lady Rebels, who also secured first-period falls from Tessa Mosier and Ella Mitchem.

Match Results:

105 – Addison Wells (C) won by forfeit

110 – Chloe Yount (C) won by forfeit

115 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit

120 – Taylor Sharp (C) won by forfeit

125 – Tessa Mosier (C) fall Mekhirah Broom, 1:08

135 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) dec Makayla Murray, 12-5

145 – Martha Kranstanoff (C) won by forfeit

155 – Erine Stricklin (C) dec Jayla Goins-West, 3-2

170 – Ally Burrell (C) won by forfeit

235 – Ella Mitchem (C) fall Armijah Frazier, 1:55