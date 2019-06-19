FESTUS, Mo. – Michael Brewer continues to weigh a decision between playing professional or collegiate baseball since graduating from Hillsboro High School last month.
In the meantime, his services are benefitting Festus Post 253 at the Senior Legion level. On Wednesday night, Brewer carved up the depleted Bonne Terre Post 83 lineup.
The tall right-hander notched seven strikeouts and retired all 15 batters faced for an abbreviated perfect game as Festus prevailed 13-0 in five innings.
Brewer fanned five straight batters before shortstop Jacob Bridges handled two grounders in the fourth. He fielded a sharp comebacker by Devin Seastrand and overcame a subsequent 3-0 count to close out.
Festus erupted for six runs on four extra-base hits in the second for a 7-0 lead after Brewer homered in the first against Post 83 starter Carter Dunn.
Levi Ebersoldt and Gavin Turley doubled, and Eddie Martin tripled before Jake Leitner hammered a three-RBI triple to right-center field.
Turley increased the margin with a two-run single against Seastrand, and Brewer capped his 2-for-2 offensive effort with a leadoff double in the fourth.
Martin punctuated the scored with a three-run blast off Shelby Lee, who retired his other three hitters during a late relief stint. Martin totaled four RBI with three runs scored.
Brewer was recently selected by the Texas Rangers in the 32nd round of the MLB Draft, but has yet to sign a contract. He is otherwise headed to the NCAA ranks at Southern Mississippi.
