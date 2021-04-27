Bulldogs recover from slam to defeat Indians

Caden Merrill, who pitched the first three-plus innings for the Bulldogs, fielded a ground ball at second base to start a key double play and send the already wild contest into extras.

Randazzo nearly averted damage following an infield hit by Dawson Dowd and two-out walk to Reed in the eighth, but Masters sharply sent a drive back through the middle.

Indians center fielder Tyler Mork cut down the trailing runner at third base, but not before a hustling Michael Simily touched home plate with the go-ahead run.

Mork walked and stole second with one out against Reed in the Bismarck half of the eighth, but a foul bunt on a full count and two ensuing called third strikes sealed the victorious outcome for Reed.

Hunter Dugal powered the Indians at 3-for-4 while reaching base all five times, and brought his club to within 7-5 in the sixth inning on his second RBI single.

West County answered with a two-run single from Walter after Reed singled and Mason Simily was hit by Bismarck reliever Gavin Butery.