Bulldogs recover from slam to defeat Indians

BISMARCK – Carter Reed had to mentally regroup on the mound after a stunning swing by Bismarck senior Connor Sullivan instantly erased a four-run lead on Monday.
The West County freshman delivered three consecutive clutch strikeouts in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Bulldogs escaped with a 10-9 conference win.
Senior outfielder and leadoff man Grady Masters grounded a tiebreaking single with two outs to decide nearly three unpredictable hours of baseball, and finished 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Mason Simily also had three hits with two RBI, and Kamden Walter reached base four separate times as West County (8-6, 3-1) prevailed despite coughing up a six-run advantage.
Bismarck (6-7, 1-4) encountered a 9-5 deficit entering the home half of the seventh, but rallied as Walter issued consecutive walks to Joey Randazzo and Gavin Butery.
Reed plunked Trevor Politte once relieving, then obtained the first out on shallow fly ball before facing Sullivan with the bases loaded.
Sullivan placed an opposite-field drive into the perfect spot at Reagan Field, narrowly clearing the 256-foot sign in the right-field corner without slicing foul for a tying grand slam.
Caden Merrill, who pitched the first three-plus innings for the Bulldogs, fielded a ground ball at second base to start a key double play and send the already wild contest into extras.
Randazzo nearly averted damage following an infield hit by Dawson Dowd and two-out walk to Reed in the eighth, but Masters sharply sent a drive back through the middle.
Indians center fielder Tyler Mork cut down the trailing runner at third base, but not before a hustling Michael Simily touched home plate with the go-ahead run.
Mork walked and stole second with one out against Reed in the Bismarck half of the eighth, but a foul bunt on a full count and two ensuing called third strikes sealed the victorious outcome for Reed.
Hunter Dugal powered the Indians at 3-for-4 while reaching base all five times, and brought his club to within 7-5 in the sixth inning on his second RBI single.
West County answered with a two-run single from Walter after Reed singled and Mason Simily was hit by Bismarck reliever Gavin Butery.
Another run was squandered later in the seventh when Dowd was ruled to have missed touching home plate on the second single of the game by J.D. Whitter.
Both starting pitchers were looking to build upon fabulous previous outings. Bismarck senior Dylan Cole compiled 14 strikeouts over five innings during a 1-hitter against Bourbon.
But West County generated an initial two-out rally against Cole. Merrill singled and scored on Whitter’s single before Walter scampered home on an errant pickoff throw.
Cole was pulled following a leadoff walk in the second, and the Bulldogs greeted Butery with bunts that put Jase Campbell and Reed aboard.
Masters pulled a two-run single past third base ahead of a sacrifice fly from Walter. Mason Simily made it 7-1 with another two-RBI single after Sullivan caught a runner stealing in the third.
Merrill yielded his first run on two-out singles by Sullivan and Dugal, but made an alert play by picking off Baylee Brewster as he aggressively rounded first base on a walk.
That miscue proved costly for Bismarck as Randazzo and Butery immediately followed with singles.
The Indians loaded the bases against Merrill without benefit of a hit in the third, however, and drew within 7-4 on double to left-center by Cole and ensuing single by Tyler Mork.
Each team stranded 12 runners overall and had another man caught stealing.
Walter made his season pitching debut for the Bulldogs, and worked around two inherited runners in the fourth while allowing three hits and striking out five in three innings.
Campbell was ejected by home plate umpire Colin Hedrick after arguing his second looking strikeout and fourth overall during the top of the eighth.
West County will face Arcadia Valley for second place in the MAAA Small-School division on Wednesday.