Bumgardaner chooses Oglethorpe hoops

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Sydney Bumgardaner recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Oglethorpe University, an NCAA Division III program located in Brookhaven, Ga. Bumgardaner is a three-time First-Team all-MAAA honoree, and surpassed 1,000 career points as a versatile threat while helping the Dragons win three consecutive Large-School regular-season titles. She also earned Academic All-state honors this past season. Also seated are her father Chris Bumgardaner and mother Tara Bumgardaner. Pictured standing is Ste. Genevieve head girls basketball coach Jordanna Walk.
