Burgess leads Knights to regular-season title

Raiders standout Wil Claywell stayed on medalist pace through seven holes after opening his round with a birdie, but stalled two shots behind Burgess at 41 following a triple bogey on the difficult par-3 eighth.

The future Mineral Area College teammates and longtime friendly rivals joined Central senior Adele Sherrill and Ethan Tiefenauer of Arcadia Valley in the feature group.

Sherrill, who paced the Rebels with 46, was the only member of that quartet to escape the sixth hole at par after landing her approach pitch within two feet of the pin.

Burgess three-putted an initial missed opportunity to pull even with Claywell, who likewise salvaged a bogey after sending his tee shot well right of the fairway.

Moore finished with a 42, giving North County three of the top five individuals. Jacob Murphy tacked on 49 to complete the team total.

Central tallied 209 overall with Evan Weiss shooting 51. Logan Williams scored a team-best 58 as Arcadia Valley ended the day with a composite 251.

Only junior J.P. Ruble of Farmington, who carded a 45, emerged from the eighth hole without dropping at least one shot above par.

West County will host the MAAA tournament on Monday at Terre Du Lac. Burgess is the reigning individual champion after last season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

