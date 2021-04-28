Burgess leads Knights to regular-season title

FARMINGTON – A persistent whipping breeze that gusted near 30 MPH at times on Tuesday afternoon prevented Jonah Burgess from nearing his best score of the season.
But the senior handled the conditions at Crown Pointe Golf Club well enough to shoot a medalist round of 39 and propel Farmington toward the MAAA regular-season title.
The Knights were bolstered by a 41 from Alden Klug, and posted a composite 167 on the front nine to edge short-handed North County by five strokes in a quad match.
Farmington (11-0, 7-0) picked up a 43 from Bracey Blanton and 44 from Garrett Ward while all six of its varsity players stayed within 11-over par.
Burgess avoided any series drama on a course he blistered for a 32 earlier this season, and secured the low round with a final par at No. 9.
North County (6-1, 6-1) produced the only four birdies achieved among 23 players with senior Isaac Moore collecting a couple on the first and sixth holes.
Braden Swift was runner-up for the Raiders with 40 after highlighting his outing with an excellent tee shot and converted birdie putt on the par-3, 183-yard fourth.
North County was without regular varsity players Will Dugal and Bryan Basinger, who were committed to play a simultaneous baseball game.
Raiders standout Wil Claywell stayed on medalist pace through seven holes after opening his round with a birdie, but stalled two shots behind Burgess at 41 following a triple bogey on the difficult par-3 eighth.
The future Mineral Area College teammates and longtime friendly rivals joined Central senior Adele Sherrill and Ethan Tiefenauer of Arcadia Valley in the feature group.
Sherrill, who paced the Rebels with 46, was the only member of that quartet to escape the sixth hole at par after landing her approach pitch within two feet of the pin.
Burgess three-putted an initial missed opportunity to pull even with Claywell, who likewise salvaged a bogey after sending his tee shot well right of the fairway.
Moore finished with a 42, giving North County three of the top five individuals. Jacob Murphy tacked on 49 to complete the team total.
Central tallied 209 overall with Evan Weiss shooting 51. Logan Williams scored a team-best 58 as Arcadia Valley ended the day with a composite 251.
Only junior J.P. Ruble of Farmington, who carded a 45, emerged from the eighth hole without dropping at least one shot above par.
West County will host the MAAA tournament on Monday at Terre Du Lac. Burgess is the reigning individual champion after last season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.