Buxton collects first SEC soccer award

Recent Fredericktown High School graduate Alivia Buxton needed just one weekend as a collegiate soccer player to attract positive attention from the Southeastern Conference.

Her introduction to NCAA Division I competition became extra memorable in the heat of Miami on Sunday as her Mississippi State squad defeated Florida International 3-1.

Buxton scored two goals as a midfielder in the second match of the weekend on her only shot attempts, converting a first-half steal in the box before redirecting a cross for insurance.

Her efforts merited the SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Monday. She played the duration of the season debut, a scoreless draw for the Bulldogs against Miami on Saturday.

Buxton helped elevate the Fredericktown program to a 17-4-1 record a few months ago, and scored 66 goals in 21 matches as a senior and three-time Class 2 all-state performer.

Mississippi State finished 5-8-3 overall last season.