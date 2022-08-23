 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buxton collects first SEC soccer award

Mississippi State Buxton

Mississippi State midfielder Alivia Buxton (12) dribbles ahead during a NCAA exhibition women's soccer match against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Starkville, Miss.

 Austin Perryman, Mississippi State Athletics

Recent Fredericktown High School graduate Alivia Buxton needed just one weekend as a collegiate soccer player to attract positive attention from the Southeastern Conference.

Her introduction to NCAA Division I competition became extra memorable in the heat of Miami on Sunday as her Mississippi State squad defeated Florida International 3-1.

Buxton scored two goals as a midfielder in the second match of the weekend on her only shot attempts, converting a first-half steal in the box before redirecting a cross for insurance.

Her efforts merited the SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Monday. She played the duration of the season debut, a scoreless draw for the Bulldogs against Miami on Saturday.

Buxton helped elevate the Fredericktown program to a 17-4-1 record a few months ago, and scored 66 goals in 21 matches as a senior and three-time Class 2 all-state performer.

Mississippi State finished 5-8-3 overall last season.

