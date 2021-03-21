Cardinals alter strategy, roll past Jefferson again

Jefferson shot 35 percent from the field. The Cardinals held talented guard Jayrissa Grayson to one point in 11 limited minutes after she dropped 24 against them in the most recent meeting.

Tomas converted a third chance and Carvajal added another putback to give the Vikings a positive boost out of the locker room. The visitors eventually drew to within 42-30.

The Cardinals countered with a 10-2 push influenced by its bench. Lone sophomore Olivia-Jecty Brown wrapped a nifty interior pass around a defender to Davis for an assist, then made it 52-32 with her own basket.

MAC guard Nijah Moore netted three of her baskets during the first quarter, but left the action holding her right shoulder late in the third as her team forced a turnover.

Yasmine Pankey tore down the left side with the steal, and Erickson ran the floor for the first of two consecutive putbacks and a 56-37 lead.

Erickson reached double digits for the seventh consecutive game, and slid into the scorer’s table while hustling for a possible steal, even with the outcome squarely in hand.