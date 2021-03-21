Cardinals alter strategy, roll past Jefferson again

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer decided to adopt a less restrictive offensive approach after miscues mounted in back-to-back losses two weeks ago.
Since speeding things up, the Cardinals have taken significant strides in a near-upset of Moberly and subsequent back-to-back Region 16 victories.
“Maybe we’re better off playing fast, because if you look, we’re trying to make good decisions and were still turning it over 28 times,” Palmer said. “We obviously want to limit our turnovers, but I’d rather be running with that many turnovers than trying to slow it down with the same results.”
Mineral Area reduced its turnover count to 14 on Saturday afternoon, and completed a three-game regular season sweep of Jefferson with a 70-53 triumph.
Quincy Erickson continued a string of solid outings with her first collegiate double-double, totaling team highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-11, 6-7).
Jayla Sample added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Mariah Stewart produced eight points and eight rebounds as 11 MAC players scored.
Sara Carvajal tallied 11 points and Mar Tomas chipped in 10 for the Vikings (6-12, 3-9), who led 18-12 after Katerina Patkova punctuated the first quarter with a 3-pointer and Alanna Crumley opened the second with a mid-range jumper.
Mineral Area, showing more willingness to deviate when necessary from its standard pack line defense, generated a big momentum shift with a 15-0 run over the next 5 ½ minutes.
“We threw some zone in today and recently, just to see how we would react,” Palmer said. “With this group being young, sometimes if we’re not scoring, we don’t continue to play consistent defense. I think going to zone can help us slow our brains down, get a stop without having to guard hard man-to-man defense, and then be more focused on the offensive side.”
Erickson was a major catalyst in the turnaround with 10 second-quarter points. After serving as a key perimeter threat in recent contests, her impact was felt much closer to the basket on Saturday.
She raced down the lane for a left-handed layup, drove aggressively for a go-ahead reverse, and added two more field goals from the paint with a spin move and putback.
North County graduate Kayleigh Winch chipped in two straight scores – the second through contact on an excellent bounce pass from Ashanti Davis – and the Cardinals enjoyed a 27-18 advantage.
Mineral Area entered halftime with a 36-23 cushion after Sample drove end to end for a layup and foul ahead of a putback by Stewart.
Jefferson shot 35 percent from the field. The Cardinals held talented guard Jayrissa Grayson to one point in 11 limited minutes after she dropped 24 against them in the most recent meeting.
Tomas converted a third chance and Carvajal added another putback to give the Vikings a positive boost out of the locker room. The visitors eventually drew to within 42-30.
The Cardinals countered with a 10-2 push influenced by its bench. Lone sophomore Olivia-Jecty Brown wrapped a nifty interior pass around a defender to Davis for an assist, then made it 52-32 with her own basket.
MAC guard Nijah Moore netted three of her baskets during the first quarter, but left the action holding her right shoulder late in the third as her team forced a turnover.
Yasmine Pankey tore down the left side with the steal, and Erickson ran the floor for the first of two consecutive putbacks and a 56-37 lead.
Erickson reached double digits for the seventh consecutive game, and slid into the scorer’s table while hustling for a possible steal, even with the outcome squarely in hand.
“I’ve said before that she’s a starter, but I just liked her energy coming off the bench. At this point, she’s earned the chance to start night in and night out,” Palmer said. “And she’s not just like that on the court. She’s also a 4.0 student and works hard. I’m pleased with the whole package that Quincy brings us. She’s exactly what our program tries to represent.”
Coral Molist scored on back-to-back Jefferson possessions in the fourth. But MAC stayed in control as Brooke Smith made a driving layup after earning three previous trips to the line for six points.
Mineral Area will host first-place Three Rivers on Wednesday before closing out the regular season across the state at Crowder on Saturday.