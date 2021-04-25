Cardinals notch second draw against State Fair

BONNE TERRE – Mineral Area controlled a healthy majority of possession time during its second men’s soccer encounter with Region 16 opponent State Fair in five days.
But as both offenses was mostly stifled in the middle of the field, they settled for another 1-1 draw as light rain steadily fell on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals unofficially surrendered just six shots over 100 minutes of action, and earned the only five corner kicks taken in the match.
Their lone tally occurred during the eighth minute as co-captain Alex Mee drilled a 32-yard free kick past the State Fair wall and keeper Breno Prado.
Jayson Ross made the scoring play possible with a powerful run between two defenders that drew a hard collision from the side plus the first of five yellow cards assessed to the Roadrunners.
Mineral Area (0-6-2, 0-4-2) flirted with its first victory as a budding program, and nearly enjoyed an early two-goal lead after a foul handed Mee another set piece.
Sophomore defender James Nuku curled around a group of defenders and timed his leap perfectly for a back-post header, but Prado was in excellent position to corral the shot at his stomach.
State Fair (2-2-3, 2-2-3) pulled even on a brilliant midair strike from Eduardo Antunes in the 16th minute that originated from a free kick.
Three players in front converged on the sinking ball, which caromed sideways off a head toward the right edge of the box where Antunes redirected a laser into the near top corner.
Mineral Area keeper Ryan Garner stopped the only other shot he faced, and made a superb read to clear a dangerous diagonal ball while sliding late in regulation.
Each squad threatened once during the 10-minute extra session. A State Fair cross failed to connect while Nuku guided a difficult header wide following a foul and final yellow card.
Alexi George twice received contact that temporarily forced opposing players to the bench, but did not draw a whistle when taken down on a second-half dribble into the box.
Prado stopped a 30-yard shot from George in the 28th minute after he took a through pass from center back Joe Maunsell, then handled a longer free kick before halftime while totaling four saves.
The Roadrunners looked for a sudden tiebreaker just seconds prior to intermission, but Leo Fernandez fired high after his sideline throw was instantly returned.
Jacob Chapman and Kevin Padilla provided key roles in helping Maunsell keep the box clear, and the Roadrunners struggled often with possession along the sidelines, losing several dribbles out of bounds.
Mineral Area was called for 14 fouls and one card. The Cardinals will face Metropolitan on Monday after falling 2-0 against the Wolves two weeks ago.