Cardinals notch second draw against State Fair

BONNE TERRE – Mineral Area controlled a healthy majority of possession time during its second men’s soccer encounter with Region 16 opponent State Fair in five days.

But as both offenses was mostly stifled in the middle of the field, they settled for another 1-1 draw as light rain steadily fell on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals unofficially surrendered just six shots over 100 minutes of action, and earned the only five corner kicks taken in the match.

Their lone tally occurred during the eighth minute as co-captain Alex Mee drilled a 32-yard free kick past the State Fair wall and keeper Breno Prado.

Jayson Ross made the scoring play possible with a powerful run between two defenders that drew a hard collision from the side plus the first of five yellow cards assessed to the Roadrunners.

Mineral Area (0-6-2, 0-4-2) flirted with its first victory as a budding program, and nearly enjoyed an early two-goal lead after a foul handed Mee another set piece.