Cardinals serve up home sweep of Vincennes

PARK HILLS – Ksenija Simun brought her menacing jump serve, and delivered a strong all-around effort Saturday to help the Mineral Area volleyball team earn a home sweep.
The freshman outside hitter from Kotor, Montenegro unleashed three consecutive aces to bolster a fast start in game two, and the Cardinals finished off Vincennes 25-12, 25-16, 26-24.
Alayna Rooks notched 11 kills, 10 digs and 17 serve receptions, and spiked from the right side on a back-set by Suelen Custodio to present MAC with a third match point.
Vincennes could not clear the ensuing play after Breanna Metzger had prolonged the action with an alert dig and kill at 24-23. She then rotated back for a tying ace, prompting a Mineral Area timeout.
Simun compiled seven kills, seven digs and five aces while adding a solo and three assisted blocks. She saved a dangerous ball near the net as the visitors threatened to extend a 13-10 lead in game three.
Mineral Area (3-0) instead claimed that rally as Mya Young terminated from the opposite side. Simun ripped a tying back-row kill moments later and blistered another from the left side for a 17-16 edge.
Custodio guided a perfect lunging bump set that Mikayla Johnson smashed earlier in the final stanza, and amassed 26 assists for the Cardinals.
Metzger paced Vincennes (2-1) with seven kills, and produced a 6-3 lead on another ace as her squad sought a comeback from two games behind.
Amee Beedle added three late kills for the Trailblazers, who received 11 digs from libero Grace Earp and 17 assists from setter Savannah Grimes. Anna Johnsey chipped in five blocks.
Sophomore Blair Busenbark anchored the MAC defense with 16 digs, and Gracie Sohn brought up seven in her most extensive action so far.
Kaylee Portell sent down two middle kills during an opening 5-0 streak, and the Cardinals dominated game one as Vincennes struggled offensively.
The Trailblazers surrendered five overpass kills – part of a 13-8 overall disparity in the set – and trailed 16-7 after planting a scrambling outside attack into the net.
Simun further exploited the receiving woes of the opposition after stepping to the service line in game two, and Mineral Area grabbed a 10-6 lead as Custodio dinked an overhead pass from Sohn.
Vincennes regrouped behind a solid blocking stretch as Johnsey delivered consecutive solo rejections. Earp made a subsequent dig that Jamie Russell spiked to make the deficit 13-11.
Simun answered with a pivotal kill, followed by her fourth ace of the set, and kills from Johnson and Rooks restored a 21-14 cushion for the Cards.
Johnson tallied six kills, two blocks and two aces in the victory. Portell added three blocks and five kills.
Mineral Area will complete a four-match homestand against SW Illinois on Wednesday.