Cardinals serve up home sweep of Vincennes

PARK HILLS – Ksenija Simun brought her menacing jump serve, and delivered a strong all-around effort Saturday to help the Mineral Area volleyball team earn a home sweep.

The freshman outside hitter from Kotor, Montenegro unleashed three consecutive aces to bolster a fast start in game two, and the Cardinals finished off Vincennes 25-12, 25-16, 26-24.

Alayna Rooks notched 11 kills, 10 digs and 17 serve receptions, and spiked from the right side on a back-set by Suelen Custodio to present MAC with a third match point.

Vincennes could not clear the ensuing play after Breanna Metzger had prolonged the action with an alert dig and kill at 24-23. She then rotated back for a tying ace, prompting a Mineral Area timeout.

Simun compiled seven kills, seven digs and five aces while adding a solo and three assisted blocks. She saved a dangerous ball near the net as the visitors threatened to extend a 13-10 lead in game three.

Mineral Area (3-0) instead claimed that rally as Mya Young terminated from the opposite side. Simun ripped a tying back-row kill moments later and blistered another from the left side for a 17-16 edge.