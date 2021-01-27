Cardinals slash their way past North Central

PARK HILLS – Injuries and other circumstances forced the Mineral Area men’s basketball team to often operate with a limited rotation of seven available players last season.
The roster is deeper this winter with three returning starters included, and the Cardinals are capable of slashing with authority in waves as shown on Tuesday evening.
Sophomore Terrion Murdix scored a game-high 19 points in 22 minutes, and 19th-ranked Mineral Area rolled to a 91-65 victory over North Central.
Malevy Leons posted his second double-double in three contests with 18 points and 10 rebounds plus five blocks, and threw down multiple dunks during the early minutes.
Mineral Area (3-0) shot 49 percent from the field, and protected possession through plenty of frenetic sequences to commit just seven turnovers while forcing 20.
North Central (1-2) could not match the proficiency of high-percentage shots near the rim. Sophomore Jackson Edwards tallied a team-high 14 points while hitting four 3-pointers.
The Cardinals established a 45-33 halftime lead, and only looked to accelerate out of the locker room as Murdix and Leons dribbled from their own side of midcourt for flashy transition layups.
MAC attempted one perimeter shot during a nine-minute stretch, and Manu Musemena connected from the left corner for a 56-39 advantage.
Keonte Jones provided a defensive boost by drawing a charging foul after hitting a right-corner three. Moments later, he leaped to deflect an entry pass and ran the floor for a trailing tip-in at 82-56.
Kevin Stone dropped in 11 points, and all five MAC starters achieved double digits as Jamir Price and Jones each contributed 10 points plus three steals.
The Cardinals will travel to John Wood on Thursday before facing preseason No. 1 John A. Logan on Saturday in Carterville, Ill.
North Central tried to match aggression and energy with Mineral Area at the outset, and grabbed a 20-17 lead as Camron Donatlan notched a layup and left-handed floater for his only two field goals.
Sophomore guard Atavian Butler hustled to compile the majority of his 10 points and 12 rebounds before intermission, and Mack Anderson added a physical presence inside with nine points.
The Cardinals pushed back with a 9-0 spurt. Leons found Murdix cutting around a screen, and Murdix returned the favor with a no-look feed that created a Leons slam.
J.P. Robinson pushed the tempo off the bench with blistering speed after MAC created steals. He also sank a nifty fade along the low block at 34-24 after pivoting and faking out a defender.
Butler muscled his way through a crowd for a conventional 3-point play, but Stone countered with an open triple on the ensuing possession.
Mineral Area knocked down 14-of-20 free throws. Price opened the game with an immediate driving layup, and dished out a team-high five assists.