Cardinals slash their way past North Central

PARK HILLS – Injuries and other circumstances forced the Mineral Area men’s basketball team to often operate with a limited rotation of seven available players last season.

The roster is deeper this winter with three returning starters included, and the Cardinals are capable of slashing with authority in waves as shown on Tuesday evening.

Sophomore Terrion Murdix scored a game-high 19 points in 22 minutes, and 19th-ranked Mineral Area rolled to a 91-65 victory over North Central.

Malevy Leons posted his second double-double in three contests with 18 points and 10 rebounds plus five blocks, and threw down multiple dunks during the early minutes.

Mineral Area (3-0) shot 49 percent from the field, and protected possession through plenty of frenetic sequences to commit just seven turnovers while forcing 20.

North Central (1-2) could not match the proficiency of high-percentage shots near the rim. Sophomore Jackson Edwards tallied a team-high 14 points while hitting four 3-pointers.