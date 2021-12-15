Central basketball, wrestling teams win

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Jobe Bryant netted a game-high 30 points, and the Central boys edged visiting Notre Dame 81-75 in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Kendall Horton scored 22 points, and freshman Jaxon Jones chipped in 10 for the Rebels as three players from each squad reached double digits.

Central (4-1) carried a 42-40 lead as an efficient first half for both offenses concluded, and maintained a narrow 64-60 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

North County (1-4) was highlighted by Quin Hunter with 27 points. Drew Vandeven finished with 14 and Greg Dennis chipped in 13 more.

Kingston 67, Herculaneum 35

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Matt Nelson scored 16 of his 25 points before halftime, and Kingston pulled away from Herculaneum 67-35 on Tuesday night.

Cody Yates added 16 points for the Cougars, whose effective defensive pressure helped to establish leads of 17-9 through one quarter and 36-20 at halftime.

Kingston (6-1) dominated the fourth quarter by a 17-2 scoring margin, and responded with authority during the third after Herculaneum (3-2) had trimmed the difference to seven.

Giuseppe Gharlanda tallied nine points while Corey Kemper dropped in seven and Collin Sumpter contributed six in the victory.

D.J. Johnson paced the Blackcats with 13 points, and Gabe Watkins ended with 10.

Valley 80, Viburnum 44

CALEDONIA – Colby Maxwell scored a game-high 18 points, including 10 during the first quarter, and Valley bounced back with an 80-44 victory over Viburnum on Tuesday night.

K.J. Tiefenauer finished with 12 points and Carter Jackson added 10 for the Vikings, who followed up a 43-24 halftime lead with a 27-point third quarter.

Valley (5-2) was further helped by eight points each from Drew McClain and Ethan Tiefenauer, and was collectively 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Brayson Hubbs netted 14 points and Eli Medlock had 12 for Viburnum.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 59, Seckman 24

FARMINGTON – Jade Roth scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter, and also claimed five steals on Tuesday night as Farmington rolled past Seckman 59-24.

Skylar Sweeney added 12 points, and capped an opening 15-0 run by the Knights with a steal and layup. The first quarter concluded in a 26-3 lead.

Roth sank two 3-pointers in the first three minutes, and ended the initial stanza with a steal and layup. Grace Duncan was fouled on a made putback and earned another basket through contact in between.

Farmington (6-1) converted on 11-of-20 free throws, and limited Seckman (1-5) to just two first-half field goals for a 35-8 advantage at halftime.

Duncan finished with nine points and four steals, and Angelia Davis totaled seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Jaguars picked up baskets from Abby Coe, Jamison Spreck and Madi McElrath on interior passes to draw within 39-20.

The Knights then outscored the competition 20-4 over the last 10 minutes. Emma Gerstner signaled a running clock with a corner 3-pointer at 53-22.

Sweeney earlier finished a tough runner while crossing the lane.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Central Duals

PARK HILLS – The Central girls wrestling team hosted its first duals scramble on Tuesday evening, and swept all four opponents.

The Lady Rebels topped Festus 42-12 and Poplar Bluff 36-30, strictly on forfeited points, and defeated St. Pius 48-18 and Windsor 42-18.

Chloe Yount (105) notched the lone fall against St. Pius while Addison Wells (115), Hannah Allen (130) and Savannah Scheldberg (135) pinned their respective Windsor opponents.

Central 42, Festus 12

110 – Sarah Gazaway (F) fall Chloe Yount, 1:05

115 – Addison Wells (C) win by forfeit

120 – Joslyn Rincon (C) win by forfeit

125 – Lillyana Pratt (C) win by forfeit

130 – Hannah Allen (C) win by forfeit

135 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) win by forfeit

141 – Ella Georgevich (F) win by forfeit

159 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) win by forfeit

235 – Karli McFarland (C) win by forfeit

Central 36, Poplar Bluff 30

105 – Kayleigh Dazey (PB) fall Chloe Yount, 0:59

110 – Madison Young (C) win by forfeit

115 – Addison Wells (C) win by forfeit

120 – Joslyn Rincon (C) win by forfeit

125 – Alexis Rowland (PB) fall Lillyana Pratt, 1:09

130 – Hannah Allen (C) win by forfeit

135 – Savannnah Scheldberg (C) win by forfeit

149 – Madison Hayman (PB) win by forfeit

159 – Kylee Hayman (PB) fall Addisyn Gasaway, 2:35

174 – Zoe Freeman (PB) win by forfeit

235 – Karli McFarland (C) win by forfeit

Central 48, St. Pius 18

105 – Chloe Yount (C) fall Ava Gilbreth, 0:37

110 – Madison Young (C) win by forfeit

115 – Addison Wells (C) win by forfeit

120 – Joslyn Rincon (C) win by forfeit

125 – Lillyana Pratt (C) win by forfeit

130 – Hannah Allen (C) win by forfeit

135 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) win by forfeit

141 – Abigail Carter (SP) win by forfeit

159 – Maddie Birkenmeier (SP) fall Addisyn Gasaway, 2:48

174 – Sierra Hill (SP) win by forfeit

235 – Karli McFarland (C) win by forfeit

Central 42, Windsor 18

105 – Mya Hairston (W) fall Chloe Yount, 2:49

110 – Madison Young (C) win by forfeit

115 – Addison Wells (C) fall Delaney Rapp, 1:32

120 – Joslyn Rincon (C) win by forfeit

125 – Lillyana Pratt (C) win by forfeit

130 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Josephine Weidler, 0:47

135 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) fall Riley Merchant, 0:48

141 – Kenette Way (W) win by forfeit

159 – Madison Patrick (W) fall Addisyn Gasaway, 0:50

235 – Karli McFarland (C) win by forfeit

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0