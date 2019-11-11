{{featured_button_text}}
Lindenwood Harlow

Lindenwood defensive end Drew Harlow (44) looks toward the sideline during a football game against Saginaw Valley State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in St. Charles, Mo. Harlow was named GLVC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Lions to an overtime win over Missouri S&T.

 Don Adams Jr. Photo

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Central graduate Drew Harlow has been recognized for his role in helping the NCAA Division II Lindenwood football team clinch at least a share of its conference title.

Harlow was selected as Defensive Player of the Week by the Great Lakes Valley Conference on Monday after the Lions topped visiting Missouri S&T 37-31 in overtime on Saturday.

The junior defensive end secured a sack and forced fumble that led directly to the opening Lindenwood touchdown, and aided a key stop by knocking down a pass late in the fourth quarter.

Harlow is a former two-time all-state linebacker, and was a three-sport standout at Central, achieving all-MAAA distinction in both baseball and basketball.

Harlow leads Lindenwood this season with five sacks, and his 43 tackles are most among linemen. He made a season-high 11 total tackles on Saturday.

The Lions are currently 7-3 overall, and can earn the GLVC title outright with a victory at Southwest Baptist this week.

