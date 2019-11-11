ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Central graduate Drew Harlow has been recognized for his role in helping the NCAA Division II Lindenwood football team clinch at least a share of its conference title.
Harlow was selected as Defensive Player of the Week by the Great Lakes Valley Conference on Monday after the Lions topped visiting Missouri S&T 37-31 in overtime on Saturday.
The junior defensive end secured a sack and forced fumble that led directly to the opening Lindenwood touchdown, and aided a key stop by knocking down a pass late in the fourth quarter.
Harlow is a former two-time all-state linebacker, and was a three-sport standout at Central, achieving all-MAAA distinction in both baseball and basketball.
Harlow leads Lindenwood this season with five sacks, and his 43 tackles are most among linemen. He made a season-high 11 total tackles on Saturday.
The Lions are currently 7-3 overall, and can earn the GLVC title outright with a victory at Southwest Baptist this week.
