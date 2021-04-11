Central shutout seals Old Settlement softball crown

STE. GENEVIEVE – Central outscored four opponents by a combined total of 44-6, and captured the nine-team Old Settlement softball tournament championship on Saturday evening.
The Lady Rebels prevailed 12-0 over Potosi in an abbreviated, three-inning title game behind a two-hit shutout and four strikeouts from Allie Kelly.
McKinlee Dalton, Ella McClanahan and Kelsie Politte each collected two hits, and Central (11-3) pounced for seven first-inning runs against opposing pitcher Emma Eaton.
Dalton had a team-high three RBI, and Taylor Marler drove in two more as the Lady Rebels pushed their current win streak to eight games.
Central and Potosi were also joined in the three-team Gold Bracket by Malden. The Lady Rebels handled the Green Wave 11-1 while collecting nine hits.
Aubree Eaton powered the offense with three hits and four RBI, and Central scored five runs in the third to lead 7-0. Kelly provided three hits and Jessica Hulsey ended with two hits and two RBI.
Taylor Marler pitched all five innings for the win, scattering four hits and striking out four.
The Lady Rebels dodged their closest challenger as delayed pool play wrapped up Saturday with a 5-4 triumph over West County.
Alexia Poppe notched a team-high three hits, and Chloe Coppedge added two more. Central extended a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh before West County rallied for two runs in the home half.
Kelly compiled 13 strikeouts while going the distance on a five-hitter, and helped her own cause at the plate with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Megan Perkins drove in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs. Alexis Hedgcorth pitched all seven innings while taking the narrow loss.
Central opened the tournament Friday with a 16-1 rout of Kingston. Marler struck out six in four innings while Hulsey, Eaton and Poppe each had two hits with two RBI.
Potosi (12-2) placed second overall after stopping Malden 10-2 in the Gold Bracket, as senior catcher Hannah Jarvis delivered four hits and three RBI.
Winning pitcher Sami Huck dominated with 19 strikeouts while allowing five hits. She had three hits and two RBI at the plate, and the Lady Trojans led 7-0 through two innings.
Huck had a season-high 20 strikeouts in the finale of pool play earlier Saturday, and yielded just one hit to Valle Catholic in a 9-0 triumph.
Potosi capitalized on eight errors by the Lady Warriors. Jarvis drove in three runs, and Eaton provided two more RBI. Ade Weiler had the lone Valle single.
Potosi started the tournament by beating the Ste. Genevieve junior varsity 20-2. Danielle King and Emily Hochstatter had two hits to equal Huck, who generated five RBI. Eaton pitched two innings for the win.
Ste. Genevieve seized top billing in the Silver Bracket, the equivalent of fourth place overall, with a solid 9-7 victory over West County on Saturday evening.
Autumn Basler battled the duration in the circle for the win on 122 pitches, allowing five earned runs on six hits and five walks while fanning two.
Chloe Walker was 2-for-3 with a double, Brittney Kreitler scored three times and had two RBI on two hits, and Brynna Wehner added an RBI double for Ste. Genevieve (8-5).
Perkins drove in two with a single while Morgan Simily, Alexis Hedgcorth and Kaelin Hedgcorth each doubled for West County (10-4). Losing hurler Bree Asher struck out six and walked six in four innings.
Ste. Genevieve outlasted Valle Catholic 11-8 in another Silver Bracket contest, as Izzy Basler finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Mia Schweigert went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI while Morgan Schwent added a solo homer for the Dragons, who trailed 8-5 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Kreitler had a triple among two hits, Zoe Cook singled twice and Bailey Deck matched winning reliever Faith Lincoln with doubles in the win. Lincoln yielded just one hit over 3 2/3 innings.
Kelsey Blum tripled and singled, Ade Weiler also went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Mia Weiler singled twice for the Valle Catholic (4-9). Mia Weiler surrendered nine earned runs over four innings in defeat.
Ste. Genevieve dropped an 11-6 decision to Malden in a decisive pool contest despite getting a home run and single from Schwent plus three RBI from Autumn Basler and two runs scored by Chloe Walker.
Lincoln suffered the loss over 4 2/3 innings, but struck out seven. She allowed 11 hits and four walks.
The Dragons opened the tourney Friday by crushing Grandview 21-0. Autumn Basler eased through two perfect innings on 21 pitches, and struck out two.
Schwent compiled five RBI and four runs scored with two hits, and Izzy Basler was a spotless 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Deck totaled four RBI and four runs scored with two doubles, and Kreitler scored three runs following a single and double.
West County answered three Valle Catholic runs with nine in the bottom of the first inning, and secured a 17-4 victory in the Silver Bracket on Saturday.
Alexis Hedgcorth had three hits, and Morgan Simily tallied three RBI while matching Jacy Tongay with two hits to pace the Lady Bulldogs.
Gracie Wright registered seven strikeouts over four innings as the winning pitcher before Reese Smith worked a scoreless fifth.
Smith fanned seven in a three-inning one-hitter on Friday as West County blanked Kingston 16-0 to commence pool play at home.
Wright drove in three runs and equaled Alexis Hedgcorth with two hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
The Ste. Genevieve JV topped Kingston 20-4 and Grandview 20-16 to carry the Bronze Bracket after falling to Valle Catholic 16-4 in pool play.