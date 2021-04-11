Central shutout seals Old Settlement softball crown

Alexia Poppe notched a team-high three hits, and Chloe Coppedge added two more. Central extended a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh before West County rallied for two runs in the home half.

Kelly compiled 13 strikeouts while going the distance on a five-hitter, and helped her own cause at the plate with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Megan Perkins drove in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs. Alexis Hedgcorth pitched all seven innings while taking the narrow loss.

Central opened the tournament Friday with a 16-1 rout of Kingston. Marler struck out six in four innings while Hulsey, Eaton and Poppe each had two hits with two RBI.

Potosi (12-2) placed second overall after stopping Malden 10-2 in the Gold Bracket, as senior catcher Hannah Jarvis delivered four hits and three RBI.

Winning pitcher Sami Huck dominated with 19 strikeouts while allowing five hits. She had three hits and two RBI at the plate, and the Lady Trojans led 7-0 through two innings.

Huck had a season-high 20 strikeouts in the finale of pool play earlier Saturday, and yielded just one hit to Valle Catholic in a 9-0 triumph.