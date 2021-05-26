Central softball has four MAAA First Team picks

The dominance of left-handed pitcher Sami Huck propelled Potosi to the MAAA softball championship and a second trip to the spring final four in three years.
Despite the Lady Trojans’ success in a 28-5 season, Huck was recognized as their only First Team all-conference selection while four teammates picked up Second Team status.
The MAAA First Team includes six seniors among 10 honorees, including five who have signed to play softball at the collegiate level.
Central, the lone conference team to defeat Potosi during the season at the conference tournament, leads the way with four First Team picks.
Junior pitcher and power hitter Allie Kelly threw a pair of seven-inning no-hitters two weeks apart against Ste. Genevieve and Potosi.
She was chosen along with shortstop Jessica Hulsey, center fielder Aubree Eaton and catcher Chloe Coppedge for the Lady Rebels.
Senior outfielder Megan Perkins is among three from West County landing on the First Team. The Lady Bulldogs also claim both sophomores.
Shortstop Gracie Wright posted a .591 batting average with 31 RBI, and Morgan Simily batted .446 while working her way into the leadoff spot.
Senior shortstop Brittney Kreitler shined for Ste. Genevieve as a repeat First Team selection.
Kingston standout and left-handed hitter Laney Credeur, who has signed with Division I Louisiana-Lafayette, rounds out the First Team.
Potosi was represented on the Second Team by catcher Hannah Jarvis, center fielder Chelbi Poucher, first baseman Jade Williams and second baseman Gracie Lawson.
Junior Taylor Marler and freshman Kelsie Politte give Central the most all-conference picks with six.
The Second Team is completed by Izzy Basler and Chloe Walker of Ste. Genevieve, Arcadia Valley slugger Elena Lara and West County sisters Kaelin and Alexis Hedgcorth.
First Team:
Chloe Coppedge – Central
Laney Credeur – Kingston
Aubree Eaton – Central
Sami Huck – Potosi
Jessica Hulsey – Central
Allie Kelly – Central
Brittney Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve
Megan Perkins – West County
Morgan Simily – West County
Gracie Wright – West County
Second Team:
Izzy Basler – Ste. Genevieve
Alexis Hedgcorth – West County
Kaelin Hedgcorth – West County
Hannah Jarvis – Potosi
Gracie Lawson – Potosi
Elena Lara – Arcadia Valley
Taylor Marler – Central
Kelsie Politte – Central
Chelbi Poucher – Potosi
Chloe Walker – Ste. Genevieve
Jade Williams - Potosi