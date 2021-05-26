Central softball has four MAAA First Team picks

The dominance of left-handed pitcher Sami Huck propelled Potosi to the MAAA softball championship and a second trip to the spring final four in three years.

Despite the Lady Trojans’ success in a 28-5 season, Huck was recognized as their only First Team all-conference selection while four teammates picked up Second Team status.

The MAAA First Team includes six seniors among 10 honorees, including five who have signed to play softball at the collegiate level.

Central, the lone conference team to defeat Potosi during the season at the conference tournament, leads the way with four First Team picks.

Junior pitcher and power hitter Allie Kelly threw a pair of seven-inning no-hitters two weeks apart against Ste. Genevieve and Potosi.

She was chosen along with shortstop Jessica Hulsey, center fielder Aubree Eaton and catcher Chloe Coppedge for the Lady Rebels.

Senior outfielder Megan Perkins is among three from West County landing on the First Team. The Lady Bulldogs also claim both sophomores.