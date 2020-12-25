Christmas tourney has to roll with the punches

Central and Ste. Genevieve complete the top four seeds in the boys’ bracket. The Rebels will face Crystal City on Monday, while the Dragons draw the newly added Central JV on Saturday evening.

The number of girls teams has been reduced to seven with No. 8 seed Festus dropping out. That leaves the host Lady Rebels with a first-round bye instead of a 9 a.m. tip-off on Saturday.

The tournament opener will instead feature the Arcadia Valley and South Iron girls in the 4-5 contest Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Steelville holds the No. 3 seeded behind No. 2 Ste. Genevieve.

An hour-long break has been scheduled each day between the early session and evening block starting at 4 p.m. in order to clear the gym and avoid the typical capacity crowds.

But at least the show goes on.

The Warrior Winter Classic boys tournament, hosted by Valle Catholic, also adjusted from eight teams to seven upon the news of West County being unable to attend.

Top seed Seckman inherits a first-round bye on Monday while Saxony Lutheran, Kingston and St. Paul each move up one seed to fifth through seventh, respectively.

Valle Catholic occupies the No. 3 line, and will open against Kingston.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0