Christmas tourney has to roll with the punches

PARK HILLS – For many local high school basketball fans, the Central Christmas Tournament has become the preferred social hub to reconnect with friends and watch numerous teams in action.
Although the longstanding tradition rolls on for a 65th year, certain aspects will feel different this time around with COVID-19 concerns creating a fluid set of circumstances.
Tickets are being sold online each morning for specific blocks of games, and none of the first three days will feature the usual 12 consecutive hours – or eight straight games – of nonstop competition.
The boys’ and girls’ tournament fields have so far avoided losing any of their implied trophy contenders, but four clubs have been obligated to withdraw through Thursday evening.
When No. 13 boys seed Arcadia Valley announced it would sit out last weekend, the schedule remained unchanged with the Central junior varsity being chosen as an adequate replacement.
Then the bottom two boys seeds – No. 15 Perryville and No. 16 Herculaneum – followed suit earlier this week, leaving Central athletic director Chad Bradley with no time to seek new prospects.
As a result, top two seeds South Iron and North County will receive byes into Tuesday’s quarterfinals, and the 4 p.m. games scheduled for Saturday and Monday have been vacated.
Central and Ste. Genevieve complete the top four seeds in the boys’ bracket. The Rebels will face Crystal City on Monday, while the Dragons draw the newly added Central JV on Saturday evening.
The number of girls teams has been reduced to seven with No. 8 seed Festus dropping out. That leaves the host Lady Rebels with a first-round bye instead of a 9 a.m. tip-off on Saturday.
The tournament opener will instead feature the Arcadia Valley and South Iron girls in the 4-5 contest Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Steelville holds the No. 3 seeded behind No. 2 Ste. Genevieve.
An hour-long break has been scheduled each day between the early session and evening block starting at 4 p.m. in order to clear the gym and avoid the typical capacity crowds.
But at least the show goes on.
The Warrior Winter Classic boys tournament, hosted by Valle Catholic, also adjusted from eight teams to seven upon the news of West County being unable to attend.
Top seed Seckman inherits a first-round bye on Monday while Saxony Lutheran, Kingston and St. Paul each move up one seed to fifth through seventh, respectively.
Valle Catholic occupies the No. 3 line, and will open against Kingston.