Civey to Cheer For Mineral Area
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Madeline Civey signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated (left to right) are brother Andrew Civey, mother Jenifer Ferguson and father Jason Civey. Pictured standing (left to right) are Mineral Area College head cheerleading coach Casie Eichel and assistant Erica Conway, and North County head cheerleading coach Tia Propst and former coach Rebecca Jones.

