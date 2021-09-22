Coleman delivers scoreless MLB debut

CLEVELAND – Potosi native Dylan Coleman pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one hit allowed in his major league debut for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Indians won the game 4-1, the same score that stood when Coleman entered the action in relief of starter Daniel Lynch.

Coleman retired first batter Austin Hedges on a ground ball to third base before yielding a single to Ernie Clement. His 20th and last pitch registered at 100 MPH as left fielder Oscar Mercado popped out to first.

The Royals (69-83) purchased the minor league contract of Coleman, 25, from triple-A affiliate Omaha amid multiple roster moves on Monday. He was given the No. 65 jersey.

Coleman was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 amateur baseball draft by the San Diego Padres, who traded him to Kansas City last November.

