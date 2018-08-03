FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Potosi native Dylan Coleman continues to thrive and impress this summer in his role as a minor league relief pitcher.
Since being promoted to Padres full-season A level affiliate Fort Wayne four weeks ago, the 21-year-old right-hander has become a reliable member of the TinCaps bullpen.
Coleman was rewarded for another superb appearance Thursday night, earning his first professional win against the Dayton Dragons in walk-off fashion.
Fort Wayne scored two runs during the bottom of the ninth inning, and prevailed 5-4 on an RBI single by newcomer Hunter Jarmon before a crowd of 8,204 at Parkview Field.
Coleman (1-0) began the top of the ninth as the TinCaps trailed 4-3, and faced the minimum after his second batter reached on an error and was promptly caught stealing.
The appearance was his seventh since being promoted from Tri-City of the Northwest League. A string of positive results has created opportunities to work in prominent, late-game situations.
Coleman had most recently been utilized July 30 during the eighth inning of a 1-0 loss at Bowling Green, needing just 11 pitches to post another zero while working around a leadoff double.
The fourth-round selection by San Diego in the MLB first-year player draft boasts a shiny 0.93 ERA with Fort Wayne, allowing one run and five hits over 9 2/3 innings while striking out nine.
Coleman has not been scored upon in nine of his last 10 ventures to the mound overall, including three straight contests with Tri-City.
The TinCaps (50-58) currently sit 5 ½ games behind Eastern Division leader Bowling Green in the second half standings, but are playing 13 of their first 16 at home in August.
