Coleman has strong first MLB stint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dylan Coleman made his promotion to Major League Baseball appear seamless during a brief two-week stretch with the Kansas City Royals.

The 25-year-old relief pitcher from Potosi made his latest and longest of five appearances since being called up from triple-A Omaha in the season finale.

Coleman entered to begin the sixth inning on Sunday with Kansas City trailing 7-3 against Minnesota, and held the Twins at bay.

The hard-throwing right-hander worked two scoreless frames and struck out three while yielding one hit. He located 17 of 26 pitches for strikes.

Coleman lowered his ERA to 1.42 and WHIP to a stellar 0.95 while wrapping up his first taste of big league action. He allowed just one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Royals, who finished the season at 74-88 overall, acquired Coleman last November in a trade with San Diego. He began actively pitching this season at double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Once heading to Omaha, Coleman became the closer and went 4-0 with three saves while compiling 56 strikeouts in 33 innings. Opponents batted just .167 against him in 27 games.

Coleman worked a scoreless inning – capped by a fastball clocking 100 MPH – versus Cleveland during his MLB debut on Sept. 21.

