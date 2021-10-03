 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coleman has strong first MLB stint
0 comments

Coleman has strong first MLB stint

{{featured_button_text}}
Indians Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and relief pitcher Dylan Coleman talk on the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel, AP Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dylan Coleman made his promotion to Major League Baseball appear seamless during a brief two-week stretch with the Kansas City Royals.

The 25-year-old relief pitcher from Potosi made his latest and longest of five appearances since being called up from triple-A Omaha in the season finale.

Coleman entered to begin the sixth inning on Sunday with Kansas City trailing 7-3 against Minnesota, and held the Twins at bay.

The hard-throwing right-hander worked two scoreless frames and struck out three while yielding one hit. He located 17 of 26 pitches for strikes.

Coleman lowered his ERA to 1.42 and WHIP to a stellar 0.95 while wrapping up his first taste of big league action. He allowed just one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Royals, who finished the season at 74-88 overall, acquired Coleman last November in a trade with San Diego. He began actively pitching this season at double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Once heading to Omaha, Coleman became the closer and went 4-0 with three saves while compiling 56 strikeouts in 33 innings. Opponents batted just .167 against him in 27 games.

Coleman worked a scoreless inning – capped by a fastball clocking 100 MPH – versus Cleveland during his MLB debut on Sept. 21.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News