Coleman reaches major leagues with Royals

Increased velocity, improved command, patience and a surprising change of scenery have helped Dylan Coleman realize his dream of reaching the major leagues.

Coleman, a right-handed pitcher and Potosi native who just turned 25 on Thursday, has been promoted by the Kansas City Royals from their Triple-A baseball affiliate in Omaha.

Although the organization had yet to confirm the transaction as of press time Sunday night, Coleman is reportedly expected to join the Royals for the start of their upcoming series in Cleveland.

His MLB debut could arrive as early as Monday during a doubleheader against the Indians. By new rule, rosters can expand from 28 to 29 players on days with two games.

Coleman tweeted “GODS TIMING” late Saturday night. Multiple family members confirmed his call-up through social media on Sunday.

Coleman was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB amateur draft by the San Diego Padres after an all-MVC junior season at Missouri State University.

