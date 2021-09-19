Coleman reaches major leagues with Royals

Increased velocity, improved command, patience and a surprising change of scenery have helped Dylan Coleman realize his dream of reaching the major leagues.
Coleman, a right-handed pitcher and Potosi native who just turned 25 on Thursday, has been promoted by the Kansas City Royals from their Triple-A baseball affiliate in Omaha.
Although the organization had yet to confirm the transaction as of press time Sunday night, Coleman is reportedly expected to join the Royals for the start of their upcoming series in Cleveland.
His MLB debut could arrive as early as Monday during a doubleheader against the Indians. By new rule, rosters can expand from 28 to 29 players on days with two games.
Coleman tweeted “GODS TIMING” late Saturday night. Multiple family members confirmed his call-up through social media on Sunday.
Coleman was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB amateur draft by the San Diego Padres after an all-MVC junior season at Missouri State University.
His ascent through the minors was briefly paused when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season in its entirely.
The Royals acquired Coleman from the Padres last November as the player to be named later in a trade for former all-star closer Trevor Rosenthal.
Coleman was briefly part of the single-A Quad Cities roster in February, but made his first appearance of 2021 after moving up to double-A Northwest Arkansas in late April. His jump to Omaha came July 8.
He has since dominated as closer for the Storm Chasers, going 4-0 with three saves and a 3.55 ERA while notching 56 strikeouts in 33 innings. Opponents batted only .167 against him over 27 games.
Coleman has routinely touched 100 MPH with his fastball this year – up from the 92-94 range when he began in professional baseball – making his breaking pitches even more lethal.
Coleman earned all-state distinction in multiple high school sports while at Potosi, and remains the all-time scoring leader for boys basketball in MAAA conference history.
He helped Missouri State win back-to-back conference tournament titles, and worked his collegiate finale against Mississippi in the 2018 NCAA Tournament regional round.