Combined shutout caps Potosi sweep of Raiders

BONNE TERRE – Dakota Dowd never had the chance to follow up his all-state junior season when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports this spring.
Like many baseball players around the area, Dowd is utilizing Senior Babe Ruth League competition to prepare for his upcoming jump to the collegiate level.
He found a consistent groove by striking out six consecutive batters on Sunday, and allowed one hit over four innings in the opening game of a doubleheader.
Luke Gaia finished 4-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored, and the Potosi Pirates topped the host Bonne Terre Raiders 9-4.
Cory Emily further powered the offense by going 3-for-4, and notched a team-high three RBI for Potosi, which never trailed after posting a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
The Raiders mustered six hits overall, including two singles from extra hitter Shelby Lee in the 10-batter lineup. Jobe Smith scored two runs following a double and walk.
The initial scoring rally began when a ground ball from Tyler Phillips twisted back into fair territory before being misplayed near first base.
Cody Ruble and Dowd followed with consecutive RBI singles for a 2-0 edge, and Zach Francis added to the margin with a two-out single off Bonne Terre starter Isaac Easter.
After Gaia crossed the plate on a wild pitch, Emily made it 5-1 with an RBI single. Left fielder Kooper Kekec cut down the trailing runner on the play with a strong throw home.
Dowd yielded his lone run when Smith advanced from first to third on a Lee single to right. Smith raced home in delayed fashion when Lee successfully took second base on the throw from the outfield.
Easter brought Bonne Terre slightly closer with an RBI single in the fifth against Emily, but Potosi fired back with four tallies in the sixth.
Francis and Ethan Matthews drew walks from Devin Seastrand, and Gaia followed with a two-run single. Emily drove in two more after an error refueled the rally.
Gaia was picked off in the top of the first, sparking a verbal exchange with shortstop Karter Kekec that was quickly diffused. Gaia capped his perfect performance at the plate with a single in the seventh, and also threw out a runner from center field.
Ruble reached base all four times for the Pirates, drawing three walks along the way.
Singles by Clayton Chandler, Seastrand and Lee contributed to a two-run bottom of the sixth for the Raiders. Nevin Rodenberg pitched two innings with no earned runs allowed.
Potosi maintained its positive momentum throughout game two, as Kingston High School standouts Troy Gildehaus and Keith Jessen combined for a 4-0 shutout.
Eight different players notched one hit each for the Pirates, who generated early offensive support with three runs in the first inning as the designated home team.
Phillips shined behind the plate defensively, picking off two separate runners at third base to conclude the top of the first and seventh frames on the final play of the contest.
Potosi also lost two runners along the base paths during its initial rally, but still managed to gain a 3-0 lead with four hits against Kooper Kekec.
Ryker Walton doubled home Matthews, while Phillips and Gildehaus tacked on RBI singles. Francis made it 4-0 with an RBI single after Emily singled and Dowd doubled to left-center in the second.
Smith steadied Bonne Terre with four scoreless frames and two strikeouts in relief, but his teammates could not sustain a comeback bid.
Will Dugal and Karter Kekec paced the Raiders atop the order by each going 2-for-3. A double by Dugal preceded a single and stolen base by Kekec with one out in the third inning.
Gildehaus worked through the jam by inducing a shallow fly out and looking strikeout, then threw a clean fourth to qualify for the win.
Jessen allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning four in a three-inning save. The last six spots in the Raiders’ lineup were a combined 0-for-14 overall.
Gaia singled and walked for Potosi in three plate appearances.
Kooper Kekec caught a runner stealing to help Chandler pitch a scoreless sixth.
Both teams switched to Babe Ruth League this summer after American Legion baseball officials decided to cancel its season due to health concerns.
