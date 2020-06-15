Combined shutout caps Potosi sweep of Raiders

After Gaia crossed the plate on a wild pitch, Emily made it 5-1 with an RBI single. Left fielder Kooper Kekec cut down the trailing runner on the play with a strong throw home.

Dowd yielded his lone run when Smith advanced from first to third on a Lee single to right. Smith raced home in delayed fashion when Lee successfully took second base on the throw from the outfield.

Easter brought Bonne Terre slightly closer with an RBI single in the fifth against Emily, but Potosi fired back with four tallies in the sixth.

Francis and Ethan Matthews drew walks from Devin Seastrand, and Gaia followed with a two-run single. Emily drove in two more after an error refueled the rally.

Gaia was picked off in the top of the first, sparking a verbal exchange with shortstop Karter Kekec that was quickly diffused. Gaia capped his perfect performance at the plate with a single in the seventh, and also threw out a runner from center field.

Ruble reached base all four times for the Pirates, drawing three walks along the way.