Cross Country: Griffard, Gill pace locals at Bismarck meet

PARK HILLS – Madelyn Griffard finished five seconds short of capturing an individual cross country title on the campus of Mineral Area College campus Saturday morning.

The star sophomore from Valle Catholic clocked a mark of 21:43 for second place among 50 varsity girls to lead all MAAA conference athletes at the Bismarck Invitational meet.

Woodland freshman Faith Rouggly (21:38) earned the victory while Van Buren collected the girls team title by a 19-point margin over St. Pius.

Rachel Eimer (22:24) claimed third spot for St. Pius in a contest featuring mostly smaller schools, and Arcadia Valley junior Emma Dettmer (23:15) crossed sixth.

Central stacked up fourth in the team standings, and featured four medalists with Katie Voepel (24:13) placing 14th ahead of Haley Stephens (24:30), Allie England (25:21) and Faith Willis (25:28).

Valley sophomore Carlie Loughary (25:21) and West County sophomore Jazmine Morris (26:08) also made top-30 medal inclusion.

The varsity boys field featured 77 competitors, and Arcadia Valley junior Stone Gill (17:32) powered his way to third overall behind Rydean Deckard (17:15) of Alton and Nick Daugherty (17:23) of Windsor.

The top 10 also contained North County senior Jackson Leeds (17:57) in fifth and Valle Catholic senior Peter Roth (18:18) in seventh.

Cole Crocker (19:28) captured 18th position for Central with Tyson Anderson (19:34) of AV and Austin Ringwald (19:47) of Valle Catholic not far behind.

Bismarck salvaged two medalist efforts from Levi Sheckles (19:48) and Tanner Martinez (19:51).

Missouri Southern Stampede

JOPLIN, Mo. – Few medals on the cross country schedule are more difficult to obtain than the Green Division honors at the Missouri Southern Stampede.

Only the top 25 among 330 girls or 349 boys achieved that standard on Saturday, and both Potosi senior Celeste Sansegraw and Farmington senior Chloe Wood were among them.

Sansegraw (19:30) crossed the finish line 17th to continue her string of excellent early-season runs, and Wood (19:51) was 25th to join her conference rival on the favorable side of the cut line.

Brooke-lyn Forman (20:50) posted the second-fastest time for the Farmington girls.

Evan Fuller (16:55) claimed 60th place among boys for the Knights, followed by teammates Caden Mungle (17:20) and Mason Currington (17:36)

Potosi standout Ezekiel Sisk (16:57) surged to land two seconds and two spots behind Fuller.

Bowles Invitational

FESTUS, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve entered one runner into the varsity division of the Bowles Invitational, and Hollyn Zangaro easily secured a medal run.

The standout sophomore, who landed a top-10 result last weekend at Arcadia Valley, posted a 5K time of 21:40 to finish 15th among 53 varsity girls for the Dragons.

Lafayette raced to the girls team title, paced by a 1-2 individual finish by champion Natalie Barnard (19:17) and runner-up Elissa Barnard (19:41).