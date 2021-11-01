Cross country runners, teams qualify for state

The Knights closely challenged Hillsboro and Ladue for a higher spot in the boys standings, but longtime power Festus charged to a decisive victory with 72 points to spare.

MAAA champion Gavin Hunt (17:01) was the fastest in the conference for the weekend at 11th overall. Mason Currington (17:15) finished 15th and Caden Mungle secured 21st.

Evan Fuller (17:51) nabbed the fourth and final individual medal for the Knights, and was followed by Ethan Anderson (18:11), Logan Fuchs (18:18) and Presley Johnson (18:50).

North county missed out on the state meet, and was highlighted by Jackson Leeds (18:43) and Tanner Maggard (23:38) in their respective divisions.

Class 3, District 1

IRONTON – The Potosi girls finished runner-up and boys landed third to emerge through Class 3, District 1, while the Ste. Genevieve girls barely fell short based on just two places in a tiebreaker.

Celeste Sansegraw (21:05) booked her latest trip to Columbia in seventh. Alyson Skiles (21:20) and Carlee Moss (21:23) finished consecutively, and Allison Land (21:37) was 16th for Potosi.