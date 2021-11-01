Cross country runners, teams qualify for state

The Valle Catholic girls edged reigning Class 2 state champion Arcadia Valley for a district title, and the Farmington boys cross country program earned a state bid for the first time in 20 years.
Four schools from the MAAA conference will send their full boys and girls teams to the upcoming MSHSAA meet after advancing past district meets Saturday at Arcadia Valley and Hillsboro locations.
Individual championships were claimed by Valle Catholic junior Peter Roth and AV sophomore Emma Dettmer while the inaugural Valley girls squad secured its first two state qualifiers.
The top four teams and 30 individuals in each district earned inclusion at Gans Creek in Columbia. The two largest classes will race Friday with the smaller three set to compete Saturday.
Class 2, District 1
IRONTON – Freshman Madelyn Griffard and seniors Camryn Basler and Katie Kertz helped Valle Catholic win a tight four-team battle for the Class 2, District 1 championship.
The Lady Warriors, moved from Class 1 based on recent success, posted a collective score of 63 points while Arcadia Valley had 73. Steelville tallied 74 and Woodland ended with 76.
Griffard (21:33) and Basler (21:34) finished second and third, respectively, and Kertz (22:10) clocked in ninth. Teammate Lillian Hoog (23:26) also made the medalist cut in 26th.
Natalie Kist (25:23) completed the team score, followed by Sophie Varga (26:52). Valle Catholic was the Class 1 runner-up last November.
Arcadia Valley was paced by Emma Dettmer, who continued her superb season with a massive triumph on the home course. Her time of 20:30 established a 63-second margin of victory.
Senior teammate Trinity Russell (22:02) placed fourth individually, and Natilie Stricklin picked up a third all-district medal for the Lady Tigers in 28th.
Arcadia Valley will also bring Avery Jones (24:36), Mary Tevis (25:03), Katelyn Strange (25:04) and Ella Weber (25:38) to Columbia within its contingent.
Sydney Cash (22:28) crossed the line 14th, and Jazmine Morris (23:46) claimed 25th position to advance for the West County girls.
Kingston senior Noah Estes delivered the fastest 5K mark of any MAAA athlete in Ironton, and finished second overall in the Class 2, District 1 boys race.
Estes (17:02) was only outrun by Rex Heath (16:49) of first-place Principia, and will be joined by fellow qualifier Mason Nelson (19:17) for the Cougars.
Arcadia Valley was third among teams, as sophomore Stone Gill (17:59) placed seventh to lead a group of five Tigers within the top 20.
Caden Dettmer (18:15), Dominic Mueller (18:40), Dillon Mueller (18:40) and Christopher Strange (19:00) were also deemed all-district. Cyrus Amelunke (20:06) and Tyson Anderson (20:28) aided the AV effort.
Class 4, District 1
HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Farmington girls stacked up second to Rockwood Summit in Class 4, District 1 while the boys salvaged fourth to conclude a lengthy state drought.
Alayna Sparr (20:14) again set the pace for the Knights by taking fifth overall. Fellow senior Breanna Mathes (20:25) powered her way to eighth.
Chloe Wood (20:39), Brooke-lyn Forman (20:53) and Aiden Moriarty (21:05) also collected medals to complete the team total of 76, just 12 points behind the champion Falcons.
Kristina Ramos (21:18) and Lilly Earley (22:35) capped the Farmington roster.
The Knights closely challenged Hillsboro and Ladue for a higher spot in the boys standings, but longtime power Festus charged to a decisive victory with 72 points to spare.
MAAA champion Gavin Hunt (17:01) was the fastest in the conference for the weekend at 11th overall. Mason Currington (17:15) finished 15th and Caden Mungle secured 21st.
Evan Fuller (17:51) nabbed the fourth and final individual medal for the Knights, and was followed by Ethan Anderson (18:11), Logan Fuchs (18:18) and Presley Johnson (18:50).
North county missed out on the state meet, and was highlighted by Jackson Leeds (18:43) and Tanner Maggard (23:38) in their respective divisions.
Class 3, District 1
IRONTON – The Potosi girls finished runner-up and boys landed third to emerge through Class 3, District 1, while the Ste. Genevieve girls barely fell short based on just two places in a tiebreaker.
Celeste Sansegraw (21:05) booked her latest trip to Columbia in seventh. Alyson Skiles (21:20) and Carlee Moss (21:23) finished consecutively, and Allison Land (21:37) was 16th for Potosi.
Allie Heeter (22:31) and Ava Wright (22:49) gave the Lady Trojans six district medalists with Kaydence Gibson (23:08) just one spot removed from a full roster sweep.
Ste. Genevieve was bolstered by the emergence of freshman Hollyn Zangaro (21:14), whose breakout performance resulted in 11th place overall.
Dakotah Medows (22:24) and Kayden Huck (23:05) also earned state qualification for the Dragons, who were tied in points with Metro after comparing their top five runners.
Fredericktown senior Ava Laut (22:16) broke her own school record while finishing 21st, even on the soft ground that received ample rain over the previous days.
Sophomore Ezekiel Sisk (17:04) glided to a fourth-place result in boys competition while Andrew Cain (18:07) and Garrett Hale (18:08) joined him as medalists for Potosi.
The work of Jaden Kanan (18:28) and Tanner Gibson (18:33) helped the Trojans break a tie for third with Herculaneum with Connor Gibson (18:37) and Colton Politte (19:02) tracking them.
Ste. Genevieve will be represented at state by Nathan St. Clair (17:15), who raced sixth overall, and Levi Wiegand (18:18). Fredericktown senior Lyndan Gruenke (17:37) easily moved on in 10th.
Central wrapped its inaugural season as a cross country program, as Madison Young (24:08) and Cole Crocker (19:13) paced their respective squads.
Class 1, District 1
IRONTON – Peter Roth (17:26) pulled away from Kaiden VanWinkle (17:38) of Winona to score his most prominent title yet, and steered the Valle Catholic boys to second among Class 1, District 1 teams.
Braden Coleman (18:22) placed eighth and Josef Flieg (18:52) was 18th as the Warriors ended 22 points behind champion Oak Ridge.
Austin Ringwald (19:47) and Garrett Shortt (19:53) provided the remaining Valle Catholic points. Joseph Flieg (20:03) and Thomas Varga (20:08) punctuated the team progression.
Bismarck will send both Levi Sheckles (18:53) and Daven Miller (19:19) to the final boys stage. Janson King (22:48) qualified with no trouble for the Lady Indians by finishing 12th.
Valley celebrated program history with two all-district honorees as freshman girls Carlie Loughary (23:53) placed 23rd and Brylee Redinger (24:01) sealed 28th spot.