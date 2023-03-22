MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Farmington High School graduate Jocelyn Cunningham has cemented her name in St. Charles Community College softball history.

Cunningham pitched a five-inning perfect game for the Cougars during a 12-0 victory over Monroe (N.Y.) on Sunday at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic.

She retired all 15 batters faced, including 10 on strikeouts, and improved to 4-0 in the circle at the time. Her team began a stretch of eight games over four days along the South Carolina coast.

St. Charles gave Cunningham plenty of run support with four runs in the first inning plus five more in the third while totaling 13 hits overall.

Cunningham has established a 2.63 ERA through eight appearances in her second season with the NJCAA Division I program following a solid multi-sport career at Farmington.

After missing her senior softball season due to knee surgery, she recovered to swim in the winter before placing second in the javelin throw at the Class 4 state track and field meet.