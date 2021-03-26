Defense ignites Cardinals after sluggish start

PARK HILLS – Even when shots are not dropping in for the Mineral Area men, a dependable defensive effort seems to carry them through.
The second-ranked Cardinals moved to within one victory of clinching their first perfect regular season on Friday evening by leaving MSU-West Plains behind 73-48.
J.P. Robinson provided 14 points plus four steals, and forward Lamontay Daughtery also starred off the bench with 13 points in the victory.
Mineral Area (19-0, 10-0) forced 22 turnovers against an opponent that averages less than eight, and limited the second-best 3-point shooting team in the nation to just 7-of-24 unofficially.
The Cardinals held their seventh consecutive opponent to 61 points or less, and will chase program history when the same teams meet again Saturday in West Plains, Mo.
James Williams paced the Grizzlies with 13 points, and drained a second-chance triple that brought the visitors within 27-26 with 18:40 remaining.
Mineral Area guarded with focused purpose, however, and surrendered no made field goals over the next 11 minutes. During that same stretch, its slumbering offense began to perk up.
Terrion Murdix sparked an 11-0 response with a spin and 5-footer in the lane, and Kevin Stone made a layup off an ensuing steal by the returning Jamir Price.
Keonte Jones bumped the margin to 38-26 with a quick catch and score on a feed from Murdix, and the Cardinals eventually built a massive 61-32 lead with consecutive uncontested layups.
MAC standout center Malevy Leons grabbed eight rebounds while enduring his worst offensive showing of an otherwise banner season. After scoring double digits in each of the previous 18 games, he was held to five points and one field goal on a powerful dunk.
Daugherty balanced things out with perhaps his strongest game, notching three baskets in the post in the second half and a couple of needed blocks when his team trailed early on.
The Cardinals missed two layups within their first three possessions, and struggled for a while as West Plains moved in front 14-6 on consecutive 3-pointers by Martaveon Jones.
Robinson ignited a crucial 14-0 answer over the next 5 ½ minutes, collecting three quick steals and five points on a transition layup and perimeter strike for a 20-14 advantage.
Murdix had 11 points and Stone added 10 to bolster Mineral Area, which relied on Price for extended reserve minutes as starting guard Terry Ford was not in uniform.