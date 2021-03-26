Defense ignites Cardinals after sluggish start

Terrion Murdix sparked an 11-0 response with a spin and 5-footer in the lane, and Kevin Stone made a layup off an ensuing steal by the returning Jamir Price.

Keonte Jones bumped the margin to 38-26 with a quick catch and score on a feed from Murdix, and the Cardinals eventually built a massive 61-32 lead with consecutive uncontested layups.

MAC standout center Malevy Leons grabbed eight rebounds while enduring his worst offensive showing of an otherwise banner season. After scoring double digits in each of the previous 18 games, he was held to five points and one field goal on a powerful dunk.

Daugherty balanced things out with perhaps his strongest game, notching three baskets in the post in the second half and a couple of needed blocks when his team trailed early on.

The Cardinals missed two layups within their first three possessions, and struggled for a while as West Plains moved in front 14-6 on consecutive 3-pointers by Martaveon Jones.

Robinson ignited a crucial 14-0 answer over the next 5 ½ minutes, collecting three quick steals and five points on a transition layup and perimeter strike for a 20-14 advantage.