Defense shows progress as MAC women triumph

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Repairing a fractured defense became top priority for the Mineral Area women last week after surrendering 92 points in a road loss at Lincoln Land.
The Cardinals have since shown significant improvement in two subsequent contests, including their Region 16 opener Thursday against Jefferson.
Mineral Area limited host Jefferson to eight points in each of the middle quarters, and prevailed 61-48 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Ashanti Davis turned her first collegiate start into a breakout performance with 21 points, and Mineral Area (3-3, 1-0) overcame a shaky 9-of-18 effort from the line.
Each team could lament a number of missed layups throughout the contest, but the Cardinals cashed in several more transition chances, particularly with quick steals following made baskets.
Mariah Stewart provided 14 points from the center position, and Kayleigh Winch capped the game with a putback to finish with 11 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Jefferson (3-4, 0-1) struggled repeatedly to knock down jump shots until freshman guard Mar Tomas suddenly drained three 3-pointers in a late four-minute span.
By that juncture, the Cardinals had assumed control. Davis collected a rebound to open the fourth quarter, and drove the length of the floor to score for a maximum 49-28 advantage.
Tomas netted all 11 of her points in the final stanza, and Jayrissa Grayson brought down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Vikings, who battled back to 56-47 with 39 seconds left.
Mineral Area focused its early offense through the post, lobbing passes into Stewart and Winch for two field goals apiece during the first quarter.
Jefferson solved a trap for an uncontested layup by Laila McNeal, but an immediate timeout called by MAC head coach Briley Palmer seemed to resolve that issue.
The Cardinals ended the stanza leading 14-12 after Yasmine Pankey made a steal and found Davis ahead for one of her five assists on the evening.
Quincy Erickson crashed the offensive glass on consecutive possessions to help the visitors extend their advantage on a Davis 3-pointer and ensuing basket by Stewart.
Davis added a second 3-pointer and layup following a stolen inbounds pass, and Mineral Area carried a 32-20 lead into halftime despite yielding a banked triple by Myisha Malone at the buzzer.
Jefferson suffered 14 first-half turnovers, and was outscored 15-8 in the third quarter. Brooke Smith crossed the lane from the left side for a runner that made it 40-22.
Jayla Sample drilled a three late in the shot clock, and Winch swished a rushed 14-footer from the right baseline as time expired for a 47-28 separation.
Davis bolstered a MAC backcourt that did not have Nijah Moore available to play, and avoided foul trouble.
The Cardinals will play their fifth consecutive road game on Saturday in a rematch with North Central. Mineral Area claimed the previous clash 72-64 on Jan. 26.
Jefferson ended 8-of-12 from the line.