Defense shows progress as MAC women triumph

By that juncture, the Cardinals had assumed control. Davis collected a rebound to open the fourth quarter, and drove the length of the floor to score for a maximum 49-28 advantage.

Tomas netted all 11 of her points in the final stanza, and Jayrissa Grayson brought down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Vikings, who battled back to 56-47 with 39 seconds left.

Mineral Area focused its early offense through the post, lobbing passes into Stewart and Winch for two field goals apiece during the first quarter.

Jefferson solved a trap for an uncontested layup by Laila McNeal, but an immediate timeout called by MAC head coach Briley Palmer seemed to resolve that issue.

The Cardinals ended the stanza leading 14-12 after Yasmine Pankey made a steal and found Davis ahead for one of her five assists on the evening.

Quincy Erickson crashed the offensive glass on consecutive possessions to help the visitors extend their advantage on a Davis 3-pointer and ensuing basket by Stewart.