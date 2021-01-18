Delayed sports seasons begin this week at MAC

PARK HILLS – Saturday will finally mark a milestone moment for Briley Palmer, one that was pushed back 2 ½ months for reasons far beyond her control.
After dedicating two seasons as a player and eight years as an assistant, Palmer is ready to debut as Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach.
She officially took over the reins from mentor and retired coach Gary Koch on July 1, but a season that normally tips off the first weekend in November encountered a lengthy delay.
The NJCAA in August ruled to postpone indoor fall and winter sports due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, resulting in a reduced number of games or matches to be played within a condensed time frame.
The increased overlap of activity involving several programs will be evident on campus, as volleyball and basketball share the spotlight with baseball, softball and golf into early April.
But at least there will likely be a 2021 season for those athletes – albeit with masked fans in attendance for the foreseeable future – and hope abounds that it reaches a competitive conclusion.
The opening contest of the calendar year will feature the men’s basketball team, which commences a sixth season under the guidance of Luke Strege on Wednesday at Lincoln Land.
Strege has four players back – more than any previous year – from a talented and taxed 30-win squad that was ranked in the top five despite being snubbed from an NJCAA Tournament before it was ultimately canceled.
Keyyaun Batchman played extensive minutes at guard along with versatile 6-foot-10 center Malevy Leons and reserve Kevin Stone as injuries ravaged the roster last winter.
Point guard Terrion Murdix, among the national leaders in assists per game prior to a season-ending knee injury, will officially return to the court in his hometown of Springfield, Ill.
The current schedule features 22 regular-season games, down from 29, and stresses higher quality. Missouri Baptist is the lone junior varsity opponent, and all prep schools have been omitted.
The Cardinals face each of their four Region 16 rivals three times prior to the postseason. Reigning champion Moberly and Three Rivers will each visit the Sechrest Fieldhouse twice.
As for Palmer and her completely overhauled roster of Lady Cardinals, only seven contests are slated outside of Region 16. Vincennes, Lincoln Land and SW Illinois represent the only out-of-state foes.
Lindenwood-Belleville transfer Olivia Jecty-Brown is the lone sophomore for a club that includes local players Kayleigh Winch and Julia Christopher of North County and Michaela Ayers of South Iron.
The Mineral Area women start with Vincennes at home in the first of two meetings, and open region action at Jefferson on Feb. 10.
The volleyball team will again compete with heavy hearts following the death of freshman and former Windsor High School all-state libero Ally Moore, as result of a motor vehicle accident on Dec. 30.
All-region outside hitter Alayna Rooks headlines a handful of returning players, while Farmington graduate Blair Busenbark steps into the libero position.
Incoming freshman and previous Central star Avery Norris handles a setting role for 14th-year MAC head coach Tim Copeland. The Lady Cards host NE Oklahoma A&M for their opener on Friday night.
Their challenging schedule includes weekend tournament stops at Hutchinson (Kan.) and Wallace State (Ala.), plus a neutral-court showdown against Iowa Western in mid-February at Jefferson College.
The inaugural seasons of men’s and women’s soccer will be abbreviated with eight or nine matches over a span of four weeks starting in April, both under the direction of new head coach Dan Martin.
Spring athletics are expected to follow a traditional trajectory. Mineral Area baseball begins a string of 12, and possibly more, road games in less than three weeks.
Three baseball sophomores have already signed with Division I programs – pitcher Nathan Landry to Missouri, outfielder Dayton Peters to Illinois State and infielder Ben Jones to Dayton.
MAC softball is preparing for a mid-February first pitch at Williams Baptist before hosting Illinois schools John A. Logan and Kaskaskia in back-to-back doubleheaders.
The posted roster of 15 players includes 13 from Missouri and six – Kennedy Coleman, Allyson Helms, Abbie Mendenhall, Abby Holmes, Kylee Price and Alex Sikes – from MAAA conference schools.