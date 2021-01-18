Delayed sports seasons begin this week at MAC

PARK HILLS – Saturday will finally mark a milestone moment for Briley Palmer, one that was pushed back 2 ½ months for reasons far beyond her control.

After dedicating two seasons as a player and eight years as an assistant, Palmer is ready to debut as Mineral Area head women’s basketball coach.

She officially took over the reins from mentor and retired coach Gary Koch on July 1, but a season that normally tips off the first weekend in November encountered a lengthy delay.

The NJCAA in August ruled to postpone indoor fall and winter sports due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, resulting in a reduced number of games or matches to be played within a condensed time frame.

The increased overlap of activity involving several programs will be evident on campus, as volleyball and basketball share the spotlight with baseball, softball and golf into early April.

But at least there will likely be a 2021 season for those athletes – albeit with masked fans in attendance for the foreseeable future – and hope abounds that it reaches a competitive conclusion.