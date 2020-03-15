District assignments set for spring sports

PARK HILLS – The first allowed day of competition for high school spring sports in Missouri arrives Friday. Whether or not any games, matches or meets actually occur remains uncertain.
Professional leagues have postponed action indefinitely, and entire collegiate seasons are canceled through the current semester due to the spread of coronavirus.
A more measured tone has been adopted among the junior college ranks, where the NJCAA announced plans Friday to cease activities until re-evaluating the situation on April 3.
Although most state governing bodies of high school sports canceled basketball championships over the weekend, MSHSAA hosted Classes 1-3 in Springfield with limited spectators.
MSHSAA reiterated its plan to proceed with spring action – for the time being – in an official statement, just hours after releasing its upcoming district assignments on Friday morning.
Should the show go on, six teams from the MAAA conference will enter the season as reigning district champions – Ste. Genevieve, Valle Catholic and West County baseball, Potosi softball, and both Valle Catholic boys and girls track and field.
The 13 baseball programs comprising the MAAA and independent St. Paul are spread among all five enrollment classes and seven different districts.
The highest concentration within that group is found in Class 4, District 2, where Central, North County, Potosi and Ste. Genevieve are joined by Festus and De Soto from Jefferson County.
MSHSAA was forced to react quickly last May when a tornado damaged part of Adkins Stadium just two days before the state track and field meet was set to begin in Jefferson City.
Three new venues were quickly designated for Classes 3-5. Ste. Genevieve, which moved from Class 4 to Class 3 last spring, hauled state medals away in 10 separate events.
Many of those medalists are back with the Dragons this season, and are hoping for increased success. Ste. Genevieve has already been selected to host Class 3, District 1.
Valle Catholic is isolated from the rest of the conference track contingent in Class 2, District 1, while West County and Arcadia Valley are assigned to Class 2, District 2.
The Potosi softball team advanced all the way to Springfield and placed third at the state tournament with just two seniors in the starting lineup.
The Lady Trojans have the pieces in place to compete for another deep playoff run with their entire pitching staff and four all-state performers returning.
Potosi had to navigate a tough District 5 last year that included MAAA rivals Central and Ste. Genevieve, while adjacent District 6 proved far less daunting.
That disparity gap is much different this season due to a slight geography shift, as spring softball teams across the state still share a single class, regardless of enrollment.
Central remains in District 5, which picked up West County after the Lady Bulldogs spent one year sanctioned in the fall playoffs.
Ste. Genevieve, Potosi, Valle Catholic and Kingston are now part of District 6. The champions from District 5 and 6 would square off in the state sectional round with the District 6 champ hosting.
No changes occurred within girls soccer Class 3, District 1, which keeps Farmington and North County linked to Cape Central and Sikeston.
Local boys golf and boys tennis programs are staying where they were. Half of the Class 3, District 1 golf field includes Farmington, North County, Central, Ste. Genevieve and Fredericktown.
2019-20 MSHSAA Spring District Assignments
Baseball:
C5D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Hillsboro, Jackson, Northwest, Poplar Bluff, Seckman
C4D1 – Fredericktown, Dexter, Doniphan, Kennett, Notre Dame, Perryville, Sikeston
C4D2 – Central, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, De Soto, Festus
C3D2 – Arcadia Valley, Clearwater, Kelly, Saxony Lutheran, Scott City, Woodland
C3D3 – West County, Kingston, Bourbon, Cuba, Grandview, Steelville
C2D4 – Bismarck, Valle Catholic, Valley, Brentwood, Crystal City, Viburnum, St. Vincent
C1D3 – St. Paul, South Iron, Summersville, Newburg, Lesterville, Eminence, Bunker
Track & Field:
C4D1 – North County, Central, Farmington, Potosi, Cape Central, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Notre Dame (Cape), Perryville, Sikeston, West Plains
C3D1 – Ste. Genevieve, Fredericktown, Bayless, Bishop DuBourg, New Madrid, Dexter, Kennett, Hancock, Herculaneum, Lutheran South, Saxony Lutheran, St. Pius
C2D1 – Valle Catholic, Alton, Caruthersville, Chaffee, Charleston, East Prairie, Greenville, Kelly, Malden, Scott City, St. Vincent, Woodland
C2D2 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Belle, Bourbon, Calvary Lutheran, Grandview, Jefferson, Linn, New Bloomfield, New Haven, South Callaway, Steelville
C1D1 – St. Paul, Bakersfield, Bell City, Couch, Crocker, Crystal City, Delta, Dora, Hayti, Newburg, Norwood, Oran, Plato, Richland, Scott County Central, Stoutland, Van Burn, Winona, Zalma
Softball:
C1D5 – Arcadia Valley, Central, Bismarck, West County, St. Paul, Meadow Heights, Clearwater, Greenville
C1D6 – Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Valle Catholic, Kingston, Bourbon, Crystal City, Grandview, Steelville
Boys Tennis:
C2D1 – Farmington, Cape Central, Jackson, Poplar Bluff, Oakville, Mehlville
C1D1 – North County, Arcadia Valley, Dexter, Notre Dame, Sikeston
C1D2 – Potosi, Crystal City, De Soto, Festus, St. Pius, Windsor
Boys Golf:
C3D1 – Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, North County, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Central, Dexter, Notre Dame (Cape), Perryville, Sikeston
C3D2 – Potosi, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro, Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia, Sullivan, Union, Windsor
C2D1 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Caruthersville, New Madrid, Clearwater, Doniphan, Jefferson, Kennett, Malden, Saxony Lutheran
Girls Soccer:
C3D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Sikeston
C2D1 – Fredericktown, Notre Dame (Cape), Notre Dame (STL), Perryville