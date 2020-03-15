District assignments set for spring sports

The highest concentration within that group is found in Class 4, District 2, where Central, North County, Potosi and Ste. Genevieve are joined by Festus and De Soto from Jefferson County.

MSHSAA was forced to react quickly last May when a tornado damaged part of Adkins Stadium just two days before the state track and field meet was set to begin in Jefferson City.

Three new venues were quickly designated for Classes 3-5. Ste. Genevieve, which moved from Class 4 to Class 3 last spring, hauled state medals away in 10 separate events.

Many of those medalists are back with the Dragons this season, and are hoping for increased success. Ste. Genevieve has already been selected to host Class 3, District 1.

Valle Catholic is isolated from the rest of the conference track contingent in Class 2, District 1, while West County and Arcadia Valley are assigned to Class 2, District 2.

The Potosi softball team advanced all the way to Springfield and placed third at the state tournament with just two seniors in the starting lineup.