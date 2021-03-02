District Basketball: Farmington girls regroup for shot at North County

FARMINGTON – After watching 3 ½ lethargic minutes and six empty possessions from his starting five on Monday night, Rusty Sancegraw had seen enough.
The Farmington head girls basketball coach used the remainder of the first quarter and a portion of the second to send a message that achieved the desired outcome.
The Knights received a hustling and productive stretch from its reserves, and the starters brought much greater urgency upon returning to defeat De Soto 51-27 in a Class 5, District 2 semifinal.
Angelia Davis paced 10 players in the scoring column with 13 points, and also claimed six rebounds for Farmington (16-7), which forced 26 turnovers in the victory.
But the early moments belonged to De Soto (8-14), which jumped ahead 5-0 on a 3-pointer from Trista Grobe and determined putback by Shelby Kohler.
The Farmington bench entered to play five immediate minutes of scoreless defense, and field goals by Emma Williams, Shelby Bowling and Peyton Crump created a 7-5 edge.
The Dragons briefly regained a lead in the second quarter, but soon succumbed to aggressive pressure from the starting Knights. Skylar Sweeney and Anna McKinney each claimed three steals before halftime.
Davis bookended a 9-0 run with a layup on an inbounds pass and third-chance basket while McKinney nailed an open 3-pointer in between.
Farmington headed into halftime up 22-16, then outscored the Dragons 18-3 in the third quarter. Grace Duncan earned free throws with a rebound, and Sweeney made it 32-16 with a steal and layup.
Freshman Brynn Johnson began the fourth stanza with her second 3-pointer, and the Knights created their largest lead of the night at 47-20.
McKinney had seven points plus four assists, and Sweeney totaled a game-high six steals. Farmington will meet top seed North County on Thursday.
Grobe and Kohler each posted eight points for De Soto.
North County 77, Festus 33
BONNE TERRE – Tyler Conkright scored nine of her 15 points in the second quarter, and top seed North County crushed Festus 77-33 in a Class 5, District 2 semifinal on Monday night.
Sophomore guard Paris Larkin added 14 points for North County (18-3), which surrendered only three made field goals to the visiting Lady Tigers in the second half.
The Lady Raiders posted a 25-3 scoring edge in the third quarter as their 41-25 halftime lead sharply ballooned, and will host Farmington for the district championship on Thursday.
Emily Veach and Kamryn Winch each netted 10 points, and Lainey Calkins matched Hanna Poliite with nine to showcase the offensive depth as North County earned its sixth consecutive victory.
Festus (10-8) completed its season with a solid 13-of-16 showing from the line.
Josie Allen paced the Lady Tigers with 14 points, and Lily Knickman chipped in six more.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 71, Potosi 59
PARK HILLS – Central generated enough scoring from offensive rebounds and steals to resist a Class 4, District 2 upset attempt by Potosi on Monday night.
The second-seeded Rebels pulled away on a 17-3 run that consumed most of the fourth quarter, and advanced with a 71-59 home semifinal triumph.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half, and Central (14-10) secured its spot in the district final on Wednesday night at top seed Ste. Genevieve.
Potosi (12-11) had four players reach double figures, and clawed to within 52-51 with less than seven minutes to play before entering a costly slump.
Kendall Horton muscled in a putback for a 3-point play in response, and Caden Casey, Mason Williams and Bryant scored in transition off turnovers to seal the outcome.
Horton tallied 12 of his 14 points after halftime, and Casey finished with 12 for the Rebels. Senior Tyce Laubinger grabbed 14 rebounds while equaling Williams with eight points each.
Senior forward Ryker Walton capped his varsity basketball career for the Trojans with team highs of 23 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.
Bryce Reed ended with 12 points, and notched consecutive field goals inside to momentarily put Potosi ahead 35-33 in the third quarter.
Casey answered with a driving assist to Horton before breaking the resulting tie with a steal and 3-point play. Central carried a 52-47 advantage into the fourth.
Malachi Peppers provided 11 points, and Landon Bone added 10 in defeat.
Bryant began the second quarter with two straight attacking layups for a 22-13 lead, but Potosi shrunk the margin by intermission to 29-28 after Walton, Bone and Peppers each connected from long range.
The Rebels prevailed despite going only 16-of-32 from the line.
Ste. Genevieve 72, Fredericktown 47
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior forward Rudy Flieg powered his way to a game-high 23 points on Monday night as Ste. Genevieve eliminated Fredericktown 72-47 in Class 4, District 2 action.
Blake Morganthaler added a cluster of three 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Dragons advanced to host Central for the championship on Wednesday.
Ste. Genevieve (16-8) seized control of the contest by stretching a 31-26 halftime lead out to 48-32 after three quarters.
Andrew Starkey paced Fredericktown (11-13) in its season finale with 14 points.