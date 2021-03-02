District Basketball: Farmington girls regroup for shot at North County

FARMINGTON – After watching 3 ½ lethargic minutes and six empty possessions from his starting five on Monday night, Rusty Sancegraw had seen enough.

The Farmington head girls basketball coach used the remainder of the first quarter and a portion of the second to send a message that achieved the desired outcome.

The Knights received a hustling and productive stretch from its reserves, and the starters brought much greater urgency upon returning to defeat De Soto 51-27 in a Class 5, District 2 semifinal.

Angelia Davis paced 10 players in the scoring column with 13 points, and also claimed six rebounds for Farmington (16-7), which forced 26 turnovers in the victory.

But the early moments belonged to De Soto (8-14), which jumped ahead 5-0 on a 3-pointer from Trista Grobe and determined putback by Shelby Kohler.

The Farmington bench entered to play five immediate minutes of scoreless defense, and field goals by Emma Williams, Shelby Bowling and Peyton Crump created a 7-5 edge.