District Cross Country: Potosi girls capture crown; Griffard, Zangaro top races

IRONTON – The Potosi girls cross country team captured the Class 3, District 1 championship in a race dominated by MAAA conference talent on Saturday morning at Arcadia Valley High School.

Sophomores Hollyn Zangaro of Ste. Genevieve and Madelyn Griffard of Valle Catholic secured individual titles as athletes across Missouri sought to qualify for upcoming state meet.

Farmington, like Potosi, safely advanced its full boys and girls squads during Class 4, District 1 action at Arnold City Park, while North County has its first state participant in 13 years.

Central also celebrated a milestone as a second-year program with its girls claiming the fourth and final qualifying team berth in Class 3 behind Potosi, Herculaneum and Ste. Genevieve.

The Potosi girls started their banner day at 9 a.m. in the first of six races at Arcadia Valley, and nabbed six all-district medals reserved for individuals placing among the top 30 overall.

Celeste Sansegraw (19:40) continued a strong senior season as runner-up for the Lady Trojans amid three runners breaking the 20-minute barrier.

Alyson Skiles (21:12) placed 11th with teammates Allison Land (21:37) and Carlee Moss (21:52) also within the top 15. Allie Heeter (22:38) completed the team score of 45, and Kaydence Gibson (22:49) crossed 24th to join the medal haul.

Zangaro (19:27) maintained her status as the fastest 5K runner in the MAAA. She topped a field of 68 runners with Sansegraw 13 seconds back.

They will duel one last time this Saturday during the Class 3 championship race at Gans Creek Recreation Area on the southern outskirts of Columbia.

AV junior Emma Dettmer (20:12) also factors into that mix after placing fifth in district competition, and looks to become a repeat all-state performer.

Ste. Genevieve celebrated its girls resurgence this season with five district medalists including Dakotah Medows (21:02), Sadie Greminger (22:30), Olivia Klump (22:46) and Sophia Fritsch (22:59).

Central was bolstered by three sophomores inside the top 20 – Allie England (21:33), Haley Stephens (22:00) and Katie Voepel (22:09) – with Faith Willis (23:29) just missing the medal cut.

Arcadia Valley will send three girls to state. Dettmer was followed by Elle Serano (22:41) and Avery Jones (23:25.06), who edged Potosi's Ava Wright (23:25.42) at the line for the last available spot.

Herculaneum nipped Dexter by three points for the boys title in Class 3, District 1. Potosi picked up third place with AV and Fredericktown dropping well outside of contention.

The Trojans compiled six medals from seventh-place Ezekiel Sisk (16:49), Colton Politte (17:23), Alex Smith (17:31), Garrett Hale (17:40), Jaden Kanan (17:40) and Tanner Gibson (17:51).

Arcadia Valley was paced by junior Stone Gill (16:31), who crossed fifth among 95 runners on his home course. Adam Snoke (15:45) of Lutheran South blazed a triumphant effort.

Cole Crocker (17:54) made boys program history for Central by qualifying in 29th. Caleb Jenkerson (18:54) and Juliana Lunsford (24:16) posted the leading times as Fredericktown concluded its season.

Farmington survived its postseason test by taking fourth during the boys and girls events in Arnold, earning seven top-30 medals combined.

Evan Fuller (16:43) led the Knights in 12th place, and Caden Mungle (16:51) gained ground in 17th. Mason Currington (17:08), Kaden Kimbrough (17:16) and Sam Knight (17:57) capped their team score.

Hillsboro was a runaway boys champion with 25 points, and figures to challenge for the state crown. Individual champion Josh Allison (15:28) highlighted five Hawks in the top 10.

Jackson Leeds (17:11) locked down 26th position on his final state bid as a senior to break a North County drought dating back to 2009. Drew Christopher (18:06) was next to finish for the Raiders.

Three runners who helped Farmington deliver a state runner-up showing last fall are going back to Columbia as district medalists.

Senior leader Chloe Wood (19:57) cracked the 20-minute mark for the third time this season in 11th place overall, and was joined by Brooke-lyn Forman (20:28) and Aiden Moriarty (20:48).

The Knights also featured Cayman McIntyre (21:25), Grace Bone (21:40), Natalie Gammon (21:59) and Katherine Reid (22:30) among their starting seven to push through.

Sophia Pelligreen (19:03) helped Clayton earn a sweep of the girls’ team and individual titles. Kyra Irby (23:08) was best for a budding North County squad comprised entirely of freshmen.

The Class 4 state races are scheduled for Friday.

Griffard brought the blue and white of Valle Catholic to the forefront in Class 2, District 1 as individual champ, standing atop 93 runners with a victorious mark of 19:47.

Teammate Natalie Kist (22:36) also slipped into the state round, and sophomore Jazmine Morris (22:31) did likewise for West County.

Two Kingston boys also made it through as Mason Nelson (17:32) grabbed ninth place and Logan Berger (18:17) tallied 26th. Woodland junior Reed Layton (16:37) set the winning pace among 111 athletes.

The Valle Catholic boys are still assigned to Class 1, and advanced as a team behind champion Van Buren and Oak Ridge while Bismarck finished fifth.

Senior Peter Roth (17:25) ran sixth overall for the Warriors. Austin Ringwald (18:03) and Josef Flieg (18:18) also notched medals with Garrett Short (18:40) narrowly missing out.

Bismarck will have is strongest state contingent with three boys and one girl making the trip. Levi Sheckles (17:58) led the Indians by placing 14th.

Senior Tanner Martinez (18:07) had a breakthrough qualifying run in 21st, and Daven Miller (18:25) battled through hip soreness to extend his season.

Valley will be represented on the girls side by Carlie Loughary (22:59) in Class 1. Bismarck senior Janson King (23:23) picked off the last available bid.