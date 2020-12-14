District pairings may fuel rivalries

The Missouri State High School Activities Association released new district assignments for winter sports on Friday, and the potential rivalry clashes hold plenty of intrigue.
North County-Farmington, Central-Ste. Genevieve and West County-Arcadia Valley are just a few of the potential final matchups that could materialize on local basketball courts.
Of course, those possibilities will be contingent on the health of teams and athletes in relation to the coronavirus, which canceled the final weekend of the state playoffs last season.
Missouri varsity hoops will now proceed with six enrollment classes, a move that has upgraded both the Knights and Raiders to Class 5 and Fredericktown back to Class 4.
North County and Farmington have a wealth of returning players amid their boys and girls rosters, and should contend for top-two seeds within a district that also includes Hillsboro, Festus and De Soto.
The same can be said for the Central and Ste. Genevieve girls, who clashed last March for the Class 4, District 2 crown, and have since battled for conference and district volleyball plaques.
Beyond district action, the winner from that group no longer has to face Notre Dame in the state sectional round. The Bulldogs have moved to Class 5 based on their recent success as a private institution.
As for Class 3, District 3, two of the top girls scorers in the MAAA arguably have their best opportunity to challenge for a championship as seniors.
Dori McRaven and West County could be headed for a collision with Gracee Smith and Arcadia Valley with the perennial roadblock known as Saxony Lutheran removed.
The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Tigers have each fallen in Class 3, District 2 finals over the past two years to Saxony, which now resides in Class 5 after winning eight consecutive district titles.
Boys wrestling is also undergoing postseason changes. Each of the four classes with now feature eight districts instead of four with a sectional round added before the state tournament.
The alteration was necessary to reduce the number of state qualifiers in each weight division per class to 12. State tournaments will be contested entirely within a single day at various venues.
The format for girls wrestling continues to place all programs in one class with fewer schools presently involved in the growing sport. Farmington, Central, North County, Ste. Genevieve and Potosi share a common 24-team district.
BASKETBALL:
C1D3 – Bunker, Eminence, Koshkonong, Lesterville, South Iron, St. Paul
C2D3 – Valle Catholic, St. Vincent, Puxico, Oran, Meadow Heights, Advance
C2D4 – Bismarck, Valley, Crystal City, Crossroads, Principia, Viburnum, Transportation & Law
C3D3 – Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Greenville, Grandview, Clearwater
C4D2 – Central, Ste. Genevieve, Potosi, Fredericktown, Herculaneum, St. Clair
C5D2 – Farmington, North County, Hillsboro, Festus, De Soto
BOYS WRESTLING:
C1D1 – Valle Catholic, Bishop DuBourg, Brentwood, New Madrid, KIPP Charter, Lift for Life, Maplewood, McCluer South-Berkeley
C2D1 – Central, Dexter, Hancock, Herculaneum, Kennett, Notre Dame, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve
C3D1 – Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Sikeston, De Soto, Hillsboro, Festus
GIRLS WRESTLING:
C1D1 – North County, Ste. Genevieve, Farmington, Potosi, Central, Affton, Cape Central, De Soto, Dexter, Festus, Fox, Hancock, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Northwest, Notre Dame, Poplar Bluff, Seckman, Sikeston, Webster Groves, Windsor.
