District pairings may fuel rivalries

The Missouri State High School Activities Association released new district assignments for winter sports on Friday, and the potential rivalry clashes hold plenty of intrigue.

North County-Farmington, Central-Ste. Genevieve and West County-Arcadia Valley are just a few of the potential final matchups that could materialize on local basketball courts.

Of course, those possibilities will be contingent on the health of teams and athletes in relation to the coronavirus, which canceled the final weekend of the state playoffs last season.

Missouri varsity hoops will now proceed with six enrollment classes, a move that has upgraded both the Knights and Raiders to Class 5 and Fredericktown back to Class 4.

North County and Farmington have a wealth of returning players amid their boys and girls rosters, and should contend for top-two seeds within a district that also includes Hillsboro, Festus and De Soto.

The same can be said for the Central and Ste. Genevieve girls, who clashed last March for the Class 4, District 2 crown, and have since battled for conference and district volleyball plaques.