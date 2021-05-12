Dodd delivers as MBU claims national title

The Missouri Baptist University women’s volleyball program capped a determined march toward its first NAIA national championship May 1 in Sioux City, Iowa.

The defensive dominance at the net by former Fredericktown High School star Raylyn Dodd was a major factor in helping the 28-2 Spartans win their third consecutive five-set thriller.

Missouri Baptist surged back to claim the final two games against Midland (Neb.) for a 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12 victory as confetti fell from the ceiling at Tyson Event Center.

Dodd, a 6-foot-2 senior middle, shined throughout the biggest match of her career, breaking a 20-year school record by recording 15 blocks, including two solos.

She also knocked down five kills on 10 attacks, and followed her previous first team all-AMC and all-region individual honors by achieving the ultimate team goal.

Dodd was informed May 4 that she is also an NAIA All-American.

"Winning the national championship means everything to me!" Dodd said. "It’s like everything has finally paid off. It’s something that I have always wanted to achieve and now I have. It’s been a dream come true."