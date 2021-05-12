Dodd delivers as MBU claims national title

The Missouri Baptist University women’s volleyball program capped a determined march toward its first NAIA national championship May 1 in Sioux City, Iowa.
The defensive dominance at the net by former Fredericktown High School star Raylyn Dodd was a major factor in helping the 28-2 Spartans win their third consecutive five-set thriller.
Missouri Baptist surged back to claim the final two games against Midland (Neb.) for a 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12 victory as confetti fell from the ceiling at Tyson Event Center.
Dodd, a 6-foot-2 senior middle, shined throughout the biggest match of her career, breaking a 20-year school record by recording 15 blocks, including two solos.
She also knocked down five kills on 10 attacks, and followed her previous first team all-AMC and all-region individual honors by achieving the ultimate team goal.
Dodd was informed May 4 that she is also an NAIA All-American.
"Winning the national championship means everything to me!" Dodd said. "It’s like everything has finally paid off. It’s something that I have always wanted to achieve and now I have. It’s been a dream come true."
Dodd transferred to MBU two years ago along with outside hitters Isidora Stojovic and Katie Duncan following back-to-back NJCAA tournament appearances with Mineral Area College.
Stojovic added 16 kills and three blocks during the title contest as the Spartans handled the pressure of yet another high-stakes marathon battle.
Missouri Baptist carried the No. 6 seed into the NAIA playoffs, and opened with a dominant sweep of Milligan (Tenn.) before advancing past Indiana-Kokomo and Kaiser in pool play.
The Spartans survived the quarterfinal round after trailing Grand View (Iowa) 2-1 in sets, then edged Dordt by the tightest possible margin of 15-13 in set five of a Friday semifinal.
Dodd finished the season as the leading blocker in the American Midwest Conference at 1.31 per set, and picked up an Attacker of the Week award in October.
With current NAIA athletes offered an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Dodd plans to return for one last season while completing her degree.