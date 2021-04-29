Down two men, Mineral Area preserves 2-2 draw

BONNE TERRE – Despite facing an improbable challenge without two key defenders on Tuesday night, the Mineral Area men’s soccer team found a reason to feel encouraged.
Playing nine versus 11 for more than 50 minutes, and Cardinals withstood a steady barrage from Region 16 foe St. Louis to salvage a 2-2 draw marred by inconsistent officiating.
Alex Mee converted two penalty kicks about 2 ½ minutes apart as Mineral Area (0-6-3, 0-4-3) benefited from two favorable yet questionable foul calls early on.
The balance of decisions for the remainder of the night shifted drastically toward St. Louis (6-3-2, 5-1-2), which outshot the Cardinals 22-10 and generated 13 corner kicks.
The Archers produced seven shots with their two-man advantage during 20 minutes of extra time, but MAC keeper Ryan Garner made two outstanding saves while totaling nine overall.
Garner scooped a redirected free kick from 40 yards by Ahmedin Becirovic, then dived to his left while denying a drive from just inside the edge of the box near the post with 4:15 remaining.
St. Louis failed to connect on two crosses 90 seconds into the first of two extra sessions, and a couple of its team members verbally mocked the winless Cardinals for celebrating the final result.
But in actuality, the four-time reigning region champions operated with an advantage in manpower for more than an hour of match time and settled for a tie.
Amer Rados scored for the Archers, and also assisted on the tying goal by Mustafa Hasan in the 75th minute. Rados battled Joe Maunsell in the air, and floated a soft header toward the goal line that Hasan tapped in.
Mineral Area earned a free kick and second ball that Artur Silva fired wide from a difficult angle before Rados missed a back-post header near the conclusion of regulation.
The Cardinals carried a 2-1 lead into halftime, and the chaos and confusion soon escalated less than three minutes into the second stanza.
Middle back James Nuku, who blocked two dangerous shots in succession before intermission, picked up his second yellow card for an automatic ejection.
Then in the 58th minute, MAC defender Kevin Padilla tangled with captain Spencer O'Leary behind the ball, and was eventually assessed a red card.
A teammate of O'Leary stepped in with an immediate chest bump that knocked Padilla to the turf, and some players needed to be separated.
Officials showed a yellow card to Rados by mistake after briefly diffusing the situation, but the controversy was nowhere near diffused.
Mineral Area head coach Dan Martin waited patiently for an explanation of the Padilla disqualification, and was ejected for his rebuttal once realizing that no red card had been issued against the Archers.
The Cardinals regrouped for an inspired defensive effort while adjusting their alignment and personnel to account for two fewer players than usual, and were inches away from restoring a two-goal cushion.
Mee guided a free kick into the box that two teammates managed to contact, but the second header by Jayson Ross drifted just over the crossbar behind keeper Scott Caraway.
Garner turned aside two ensuing hard strikes from Stefan Sarcevic and Jose Restrepo Castro within an earlier one-minute stretch of action. He had ample help standing tall in other instances.
A four-man wall managed to stop a free kick early in the second half. Jacob Chapman cleared a corner kick from the box before Blane Staus and Carter Hays blocked two subsequent shots.
Chapman starred defensively for short-handed MAC, highlighted by a sliding clear along the sideline that traveled about 50 yards plus a clean isolated steal near the right edge of the penalty area.
Alexi George was integral in creating both of the Cardinals’ scoring plays by drawing two fouls in the box, the second of which stemmed from extremely minimal contact.
Archers defender Anthony Hyde previously appeared to execute a legal sliding tackle on the ball despite having to chase a powerful run down the middle by George from behind.
But a penalty kick was awarded, and Mee made no mistake with a rising drive in the 15th minute before connecting again past Caraway in the 18th for a sudden 2-0 lead.
St. Louis countered on a PK from Rados in the 24th minute that resulted from a reversed call. The initial ruling was a handball committed by Rados, who immediately denied any contact.
He eventually won the appeal. A discussion among two officials rendered a verdict that a nearby Mineral Area player actually committed the violation inside the box.
The Archers produced their first quality scoring chance as Dawson Eaton missed wide after taking a nice through pass from Daniel Byishimo down the left side.
The visitors nearly pulled even with 40 seconds left in the first half, but Garner smothered a twisting header by Rados following an accurate cross from Castro.
While both head coaches explicitly expressed their displeasure at separate times, they were ultimately treated with differing levels of leniency.
Archers leader Ricardo Garza picked up a yellow card in overtime while arguing that a Mineral Area pass had breached the sideline, but stuck around to see the conclusion. He was told by the nearest official that "seven-eighths" of the ball had actually crossed.
The Cardinals were offside on three occasions, and compiled six corners. A second-half header by Ross was handled by Caraway amid his six saves.
The scheduled women’s contest between the same schools was postponed until Monday as the Mineral Area roster regroups from multiple injuries suffered last weekend against Metropolitan
St. Charles will visit Mineral Area for a men's and women's doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.