Down two men, Mineral Area preserves 2-2 draw

Mineral Area head coach Dan Martin waited patiently for an explanation of the Padilla disqualification, and was ejected for his rebuttal once realizing that no red card had been issued against the Archers.

The Cardinals regrouped for an inspired defensive effort while adjusting their alignment and personnel to account for two fewer players than usual, and were inches away from restoring a two-goal cushion.

Mee guided a free kick into the box that two teammates managed to contact, but the second header by Jayson Ross drifted just over the crossbar behind keeper Scott Caraway.

Garner turned aside two ensuing hard strikes from Stefan Sarcevic and Jose Restrepo Castro within an earlier one-minute stretch of action. He had ample help standing tall in other instances.

A four-man wall managed to stop a free kick early in the second half. Jacob Chapman cleared a corner kick from the box before Blane Staus and Carter Hays blocked two subsequent shots.

Chapman starred defensively for short-handed MAC, highlighted by a sliding clear along the sideline that traveled about 50 yards plus a clean isolated steal near the right edge of the penalty area.