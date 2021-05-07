East Central breaches MAC defense for victory

He missed a drive toward the near post after receiving a through pass from Maunsell, and was tripped while seeking to attack down the middle.

Mineral Area coaches appealed for a red card, claiming that offender Tanner Graef fouled as the last man back. He was instead shown yellow.

East Central regained the lead when an unmarked Little headed in a rebound from directly in front after Mineral Area keeper Ryan Garner denied the previous rising shot.

The Cardinals again lost track of Little when he deposited a bending cross from Peggie with less than 19 minutes remaining in regulation.

Mineral Area was hoping for a second soccer milestone in one evening after the women’s squad triumphed 4-2 for its first victory in program history.

The Falcons struck first when Gonzalez timed his run perfectly for a back-post header on the pinpoint feed from Peggie, who had been stopped by Garner on two previous free kicks.

A persistent equalizer was achieved just 59 seconds later off an aggressive push forward. The Cardinals generated three shots in rapid succession.