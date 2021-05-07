East Central breaches MAC defense for victory

BONNE TERRE – The Mineral Area men’s soccer team watched one final opportunity to earn an elusive home victory fade in the aftermath of two defensive lapses on Wednesday night.
East Central midfielder Blake Little scored twice while perched along the goal line just 77 seconds apart, and the Falcons emerged with a 3-2 victory.
Scott Peggie distributed two stellar assists along the left sideline, and Miguel Gonzalez also tallied for East Central (7-3, 5-3) following a relatively subdued and scoreless first half.
James Nuku and Joe Maunsell scored their initial collegiate goals for the Cardinals, who produced 11 shots but were limited to one corner kick.
Mineral Area (0-8-3, 0-6-3) teased a comeback from 3-1 down as a long free kick from Maunsell skipped through traffic and beat keeper Bailey Hoehne in the 81st minute.
The visitors dodged a final threat when Nuku redirected a brisk pass from Jayson Ross wide amid pursuing pressure, and completed a head-to-head sweep in the regular season.
The contest was tied 1-1 midway through the second half, but explosive MAC forward Alexi George tried to change that standing on a couple of runs.
He missed a drive toward the near post after receiving a through pass from Maunsell, and was tripped while seeking to attack down the middle.
Mineral Area coaches appealed for a red card, claiming that offender Tanner Graef fouled as the last man back. He was instead shown yellow.
East Central regained the lead when an unmarked Little headed in a rebound from directly in front after Mineral Area keeper Ryan Garner denied the previous rising shot.
The Cardinals again lost track of Little when he deposited a bending cross from Peggie with less than 19 minutes remaining in regulation.
Mineral Area was hoping for a second soccer milestone in one evening after the women’s squad triumphed 4-2 for its first victory in program history.
The Falcons struck first when Gonzalez timed his run perfectly for a back-post header on the pinpoint feed from Peggie, who had been stopped by Garner on two previous free kicks.
A persistent equalizer was achieved just 59 seconds later off an aggressive push forward. The Cardinals generated three shots in rapid succession.
Nuku was blocked at first, but MAC kept the ball from being cleared out of the box. Hoehne stopped the next shot in close from George, but Nuku punched home the tying rebound.
George created the best early opportunity for Mineral Area, guiding a rolling kick less than two feet past the opposite post after avoiding two defenders.
The teams combined for just seven shots before intermission, one of which arguably featured the best of Garner’s five saves as he leaped to deflect a dipping free kick by Peggie over the crossbar.
Jacob Chapman and Nuku earned key possession wins deep in the defensive zone before Carter Hays made an important sliding tackle to maintain the 0-0 stalemate for a while.
Garner left the action following the third East Central goal with a sore ankle. Cameron Baker replaced him for the final 17 minutes, and handled his only shot faced.
Mineral Area will travel to State Fair on Tuesday for a first-round region tournament clash.