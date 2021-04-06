East Central outlasts MAC softball team

UNION, Mo. – Six players produced multiple hits on Monday as East Central defeated Mineral Area 14-10 in game one of a Region 16 softball doubleheader.

Kalli Edler finished 3-for-4 with a home runs and four RBI. Kristyn England also went deep while going 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Falcons, who scored five times in the first and fourth innings.

Mineral Area trailed 10-3 before rallying with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. East Central extended an 11-10 advantage with three in the home half of the sixth.

Six Cardinals also achieved multiple hits. Amy Holmes was 2-for-4 with a double and team-high three RBI. Kylee Price and Amber Cage were each 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Mackenzie Robinson was 2-for-4 with a double, Zoie Hudson drove in two with a single and double, and Kennedy Coleman singled twice with two runs scored for MAC.

Abbie Mendenhall was charged with nine earned runs in the loss. Taylor Henson added a single and sacrifice fly, and Emma Pouvaranukoah chipped in an RBI single.