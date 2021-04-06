East Central outlasts MAC softball team

UNION, Mo. – Six players produced multiple hits on Monday as East Central defeated Mineral Area 14-10 in game one of a Region 16 softball doubleheader.
Kalli Edler finished 3-for-4 with a home runs and four RBI. Kristyn England also went deep while going 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Falcons, who scored five times in the first and fourth innings.
Mineral Area trailed 10-3 before rallying with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. East Central extended an 11-10 advantage with three in the home half of the sixth.
Six Cardinals also achieved multiple hits. Amy Holmes was 2-for-4 with a double and team-high three RBI. Kylee Price and Amber Cage were each 2-for-4 with an RBI double.
Mackenzie Robinson was 2-for-4 with a double, Zoie Hudson drove in two with a single and double, and Kennedy Coleman singled twice with two runs scored for MAC.
Abbie Mendenhall was charged with nine earned runs in the loss. Taylor Henson added a single and sacrifice fly, and Emma Pouvaranukoah chipped in an RBI single.
Nikki Abbott, Danielle Kimminau, Lilly Pritchard and Kelly Ferguson had two hits each for East Central. Haley Schulte struck out five and walked none in a complete-game win.
A two-run homer by Madison Graco helped the Falcons capture game two by a 7-3 outcome after Mineral Area stranded 12 runners on base.
Ashleigh Damazyn ripped a two-run double and Edler finished 2-for-3 with a double. Addie Konkel went the distance in the circle for the win, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits while fanning two.
East Central (12-7-1, 3-1) increased a 4-1 lead with three runs in the sixth.
Cage paced the Mineral Area (4-22, 0-2) attack at 3-for-4 overall with an RBI double. Hudson and Price, who took the pitching defeat, were each 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Robinson reached base three times on a single and two walks, and Molly Callihan delivered an RBI hit off the bench for the Cardinals. Henson had an RBI double, and Pouvaranukoah singled.