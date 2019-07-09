{{featured_button_text}}
Elite 12u squad is best in Missouri
Submitted Photo

The MABA American Elite 12-and-under baseball team traveled to Carthage last weekend to compete in the Cal Ripken Major 70-foot bases Missouri state tournament. The all-stars captured the championship, and ensured a berth at the World Series next month in Branson, Mo. The club includes players from Farmington, Park Hills, Ste. Genevieve and Bismarck. 

