Farmington capitalizes on North County errors

BONNE TERRE – Kael Krause likely appeared on the mound much sooner than expected on Thursday, and provided crucial stability for Farmington in an otherwise sloppy rivalry game.
The senior right-hander and three-sport standout threw five innings of scoreless baseball while striking out nine, and the Knights scored seven unanswered runs to defeat North County 9-5.
Tyler Thebeau singled three times while scoring two runs, and freshman Jeremiah Cunningham added two RBI as Farmington (8-5, 1-0) posted an 8-6 advantage in total hits.
North County (2-8, 0-2) established a three-run lead after three innings, but could not overcome four costly defensive errors while slumping to a fourth consecutive loss.
The original pitching matchup featured an intriguing clash of solid lefties – both already signed to play next year at the collegiate level – but neither would factor in the decision.
Farmington ace Jacob Jarvis struggled with control, and walked seven while allowing four earned runs before being pulled in the third inning.
The Raiders surged ahead 5-2 following an error that brought in both Jobe Smith and courtesy runner Grant Mullins with no outs.
Krause relieved with consecutive strikeouts to strand both inherited runners, and closed out a superb effort by working around two-out singles by Bryan Basinger and Ethan Forney in the seventh.
Devin Seastrand pitched five innings for North County, and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits while walking three and fanning three.
He departed holding a 5-3 advantage after Cunningham reached on a dropped fly ball in the right-center gap and raced home on a wild pitch.
Senior reliever Kobey Henson retired his first batter in the sixth, then yielded three straight singles to Thebeau, Ryan Cooper and Clayton Komar before hitting Cunningham to force in a run.
Henson answered with a called strikeout, and should have escaped further damage when Jarvis lifted a high fly ball toward the left-field line.
Basinger covered his ground and arrived at the ball in plenty of time, but simply could not squeeze it. The bases cleared, and Jarvis scampered all the way to third as Farmington was suddenly in front 7-5.
The Raiders saw another potential conference victory slip away just one day after squandering a lead with two outs in the seventh and losing in walk-off fashion at Central.
Ayden Morgan walked and scored an insurance run after North County catcher Clayton Chandler made a perfect throw to third base that was dropped on an attempted double steal.
Cunningham added a sacrifice fly later in the top of the seventh after Thebeau singled. Morgan reached based three times overall, and connected for an RBI single in the third.
While Krause set a positive tone for himself by retiring his first batter faced in each inning, he was also helped by some excellent defensive plays.
Cunningham provided the most sparkling gem in the fourth inning, using full extension on a dive into the left-center alley to rob Chandler of extra bases and a potential RBI.
Shortstop Clayton Redmond made his own diving stop from deep in the hole on a sinking line drive by Karter Kekec, who notched two previous hits from the leadoff spot.
Krause knocked down a sharp comebacker by Shelby Lee two batters later, and calmly threw him out to complete a clean sixth.
Kekec doubled near the left-field chalk against Jarvis, and scored on a Lee sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning after turning a double play up the middle during the top half.
Seastrand surrendered an unearned run in the second when North County was late to cover first base on a slow roller and errant throw. He got a key ensuing out between third and home, however, to minimize the damage.
The Raiders lost two more runners when Jarvis picked off Basinger at first and Krause caught Kooper Kekec lurking too far from second.
But the home team obtained a 3-1 advantage when eight consecutive pitches from Jarvis missed the strike zone ahead of a Karter Kekec single and bases-loaded walk to Wil Dugal.
Jobe Smith singled to spark another two-run rally in the third, and Seastrand doubled in the fifth for North County.