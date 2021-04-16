Farmington capitalizes on North County errors

Krause relieved with consecutive strikeouts to strand both inherited runners, and closed out a superb effort by working around two-out singles by Bryan Basinger and Ethan Forney in the seventh.

Devin Seastrand pitched five innings for North County, and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits while walking three and fanning three.

He departed holding a 5-3 advantage after Cunningham reached on a dropped fly ball in the right-center gap and raced home on a wild pitch.

Senior reliever Kobey Henson retired his first batter in the sixth, then yielded three straight singles to Thebeau, Ryan Cooper and Clayton Komar before hitting Cunningham to force in a run.

Henson answered with a called strikeout, and should have escaped further damage when Jarvis lifted a high fly ball toward the left-field line.

Basinger covered his ground and arrived at the ball in plenty of time, but simply could not squeeze it. The bases cleared, and Jarvis scampered all the way to third as Farmington was suddenly in front 7-5.