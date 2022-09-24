Weekend Roundup: Farmington claims three wins at softball showcase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington erupted for 11 runs in the fifth inning, and routed Webster Groves 18-2 in the first of three games of a softball showcase Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University.

Jayce Jarvis ended 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Angelia Davis scored four runs while going 2-for-3 to help propel the Knights.

Elly Robbins scored three times and drove in three with a triple and single. Shelby Bowling also notched three RBI on a triple and single in the victory.

Winning pitcher Avery Graham helped her own cause with two hits and three RBI. She allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six.

Alayna Resinger was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Lilly Staat singled off the bench. Abbie Miller contributed another hit as the Knights capitalized on seven Webster Groves errors.

Ava Fitzgibbon doubled and tripled for the Stateswomen

The second contest on Saturday saw Farmington avoid a total collapse and prevail 11-10 after Liberty (Wentzville) rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jarvis powered the offense with three RBI on a home run and single plus two walks. Bowling was on base four consecutive times with a double, single and two walks.

Robbins produced three RBI at the plate, and endured four Farmington errors to last the duration in the circle. The sophomore lefty struck out five and yielded 13 hits for the win.

The Knights jumped ahead 7-0 in the opening frame. Davis belted her sixth home run of the season, and Resinger singled twice overall. Jayden Tucker and Graham had RBI hits, and Jocelyn Grimes singled.

Morgan Murphy launched a three-run homer, and Payton Hemmer tallied three hits for Liberty.

Robbins and Graham were each superb at the plate, and combined forces as pitchers as Farmington wrapped the event with a 13-1 triumph over Rolla.

Farmington (18-8) pounced for seven runs in the second frame, and added four more in the fourth to maximize 10 total hits.

Robbins went 3-for-3 with four RBI and two doubles, and fanned three over two hitless innings of relief. Graham finished 2-for-2 with three RBI, and obtained the win after giving one hit through the first three innings with six strikeouts.

Resinger doubled while going 2-for-3. Grimes and Tucker chipped in RBI hits, and Miller singled.

The weekend opener for Farmington looked promising Friday evening after three runs crossed the dish in the top of the sixth inning.

But Hillsboro countered with three in the home half, and emerged for a 5-4 victory despite being outhit 8-5 after the Knights committed three miscues in the field.

Jarvis drilled her first of two home runs at the showcase, and Robbins doubled twice in defeat. Bowling drove in a run and doubled in a 2-for-2 effort.

Olivia Hartupee, Davis and Resinger also picked up singles for Farmington. Robbins was charged for five unearned runs on five hits while striking out two.

Kaylee Hilton powered to victory with 12 strikeouts and overcame eight hits allowed. Lauren Nichols was 2-for-4 with a double, and Madelyn Shelby had an RBI single for Hillsboro.

North County 14, East Carter 4

BONNE TERRE – Sammy Waller pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts, and collected a team-high four RBI on two hits at the plate to lead North County past East Carter 14-4 on Friday.

Madi Pyeatt finished 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, and Zoey Cheek reached base four times on a double and three walks for the Lady Raiders.

North County (6-11) answered a two-run homer by East Carter clean-up hitter Honna Brown with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, then tacked on four in the third to increase a 6-4 lead.

Gracie Wigger singled, walked twice and scored three runs. Raegan Pierce, Amy Layton and Makenna Pierce had RBI hits, and Kylie Moebes chipped in another single.

The Lady Raiders were in action for a fifth consecutive day. Waller made her fourth start of the week, and surrendered only two earned runs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cowboy Jamboree

STILLWATER, Okla. – Chloe Wood placed 31st out 226 varsity runners on Saturday, and the Farmington cross country girls stacked up 10th among 28 teams at the Cowboy Classic.

In their longest road trip of the season to the Oklahoma State University campus, the Knights placed all seven members of their varsity lineup within the upper half of the individual standings.

Wood (21:03) crossed the line 20 positions ahead of junior teammate Brooke-lyn Forman (21:39) in 51st overall. Grace Bone (22:09) and Aiden Moriarty (22:09) finished in tandem, followed by Cayman McIntrye (22:28), Natalie Gammon (22:39) and Katherine Reid (23:00).

Farmington ended up 12th among 30 varsity boys programs, and was paced by Evan Fuller (17:16), who finished 40th amid a field 276 runners.

Mason Currington (17:50), Sam Knight (17:59), Caden Mungle (17:59) and Kaden Kimbrough (18:24) completed the Knights’ team score.

The individual race champions – Adam Burlison (15:28) of Grapevine and Shewaye Johnson (18:02) of Prosper – represented schools from Texas.

Festival of Races

ARNOLD, Mo. – North County senior Jackson Leeds secured a personal record and medal on Saturday as the second MAAA runner within the varsity boys top 10 at the Festival of Races.

Arcadia Valley junior Stone Gill (16:50) placed fifth out of 115 runners as the conference leader, and Leeds (17:08) was eighth overall.

Drew Christopher (18:50) and Colton Bolte (19:06) also notched PR times for North County on its future district course at Arnold City Park.

Central was led by Cole Crocker (18:21) in 44th position.

Race winner Nate Maples (16:23) spurred St. Charles to the boys team title. Tyson Anderson (18:52) helped AV land 11th with 29 schools in attendance.

The Lady Tigers were seventh among 12 full varsity girls squads, highlighted by Emma Dettmer (20:54) in 20th place with 81 runners in action.

Cor Jesu dominated the meet with three of the top four individuals. Adrienne Luna (18:47) delivered a first-place run.

Katie Voepel (22:37), Haley Stephens (23:04) and Allie England (23:07) hovered near the middle of the standings for Central.

SOCCER

Farmington 1, Priory 0

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Reid Parson scored a golden goal in the 96th minute on Saturday, and Farmington seized a 1-0 double overtime victory over Priory.

Winning keeper Logan Shaupert recorded the shutout with three saves for Farmington (5-0). Parson equaled Cade Blackmon for the team lead with his fourth tally of the season.

In other soccer action, Fox topped Fredericktown 1-0 on penalty kicks for seventh place in the Hillsboro Tournament. The Blackcats finished 0-4 for the week.

BASEBALL

Valley 8, Arcadia Valley 3

IRONTON – Sophomore lefty Ayden Sims compiled 13 strikeouts and walked no batters while going the distance on a six-hitter, and Valley defeated Arcadia Valley 8-3 in fall baseball action on Friday.

K.J. Tiefenauer finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the visiting Vikings, who jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning and outhit the Tigers 11-6 overall.

Colby Maxwell was 2-for-3 with a triple, and Drew McClain singled twice. Keller Loughary had a two-RBI single plus two walks while Hayden Todd, Chayse DeClue and Sims added one hit apiece.

Losing pitcher Colin Whited paced the Arcadia Valley offense at 2-for-4 with a double. Jackson Dement provided an RBI double and Alex Nash notched an RBI single.

Whited allowed five earned runs on six hits, and struck out eight over five innings. The Tigers pulled within 6-3 with two runs in the fifth before Valley countered with a pair in the sixth.