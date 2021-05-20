Farmington edges North County in district opener

FARMINGTON – Another lucrative fifth inning helped the Farmington baseball team dodge a potential first-round upset as the Class 5, District 1 tournament finally began on Wednesday.
The second-seeded Knights produced eight runs with seven hits while sending 12 batters to the plate, and topped North County 10-8 in a nearly three-hour quarterfinal contest at Wilson-Rozier Park.
Ryan Cooper finished 2-for-3, including a tying two-run single to center, and Farmington received at least one hit from every spot in the batting order.
Jacob Jarvis pitched two scoreless innings for the save after the Raiders scored four times in the top of the sixth, and the Knights advanced to face Notre Dame on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
North County was paced by two seniors in their final varsity game, as Devin Seastrand finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and Karter Kekec was 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot.
The Raiders broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth after five straight batters reached safely with two outs. An RBI single by Seastrand through the right side capped the outing for opposing starter Kael Krause on his 109th pitch.
Justin Mattingly issued a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2, but got the last out on a swinging strike for the relief win despite allowing seven of his eight batters faced to reach base.
North County sophomore starter Jobe Smith would not allow his second hit until the fourth inning, but was greeted by a single from Clayton Redmond before walking Ayden Morgan in the fifth.
Kobey Henson retired just one of the next seven batters on a double play after fielding a comebacker. Max McKinney delivered an RBI single that put Farmington (19-9) ahead to stay.
Jeremiah Cunningham and Krause extended the inning with singles, and Jarvis increased a 7-4 cushion with a two-run triple to right-center field.
Morgan capped the long frame with an RBI single against Seastrand, who was summoned too late to potentially salvage the season for North County (10-12).
The Raiders threatened a comeback as Kekec and Ethan Forney singled to begin the sixth. Shelby Lee followed with an RBI double to right-center, and Smith coaxed a walk to chase Mattingly.
Seastrand reduced a 10-6 difference with an RBI single that brought in two runs – as the ball was bobbled in right field – after Forney crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Jarvis averted further damage by retiring the next three batters, then worked around a one-out single by Kekec in the seventh.
Krause compiled seven strikeouts while yielding six hits over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision. His four walks matched the total surrendered by Smith.
North County wasted some early scoring opportunities against Krause, who escaped the first inning by fanning two batters after Kekec began the game with a long triple to right.
Seastrand and Clayton Chandler singled in the second, but the Knights turned a smooth double play as Tyler Thebeau fielded a hard bunt at first base and second baseman Cunningham covered the return throw.
Smith rolled through his first two innings on mound, and was helped by nice sliding catches by left fielder Nolan Reed in foul territory and second baseman Trenton Crepps near the right-field chalk.
Farmington eventually grabbed a 1-0 lead when Cunningham doubled past third base and scored on a wild pitch in the third.
Smith and Chandler came home for the Raiders for a 2-1 edge when Krause issued three walks and unleashed to wild pitches in the top of the fourth.
Clayton Komar countered with an RBI single to center for Farmington after Thebeau and Cooper opened the home half with consecutive hits.
Forney finished 2-for-5 with a double for North County, which stranded 10 on base. Smith scored three times after drawing three walks.