Farmington edges North County in district opener

FARMINGTON – Another lucrative fifth inning helped the Farmington baseball team dodge a potential first-round upset as the Class 5, District 1 tournament finally began on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Knights produced eight runs with seven hits while sending 12 batters to the plate, and topped North County 10-8 in a nearly three-hour quarterfinal contest at Wilson-Rozier Park.

Ryan Cooper finished 2-for-3, including a tying two-run single to center, and Farmington received at least one hit from every spot in the batting order.

Jacob Jarvis pitched two scoreless innings for the save after the Raiders scored four times in the top of the sixth, and the Knights advanced to face Notre Dame on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

North County was paced by two seniors in their final varsity game, as Devin Seastrand finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and Karter Kekec was 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot.

The Raiders broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth after five straight batters reached safely with two outs. An RBI single by Seastrand through the right side capped the outing for opposing starter Kael Krause on his 109th pitch.