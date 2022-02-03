Farmington girls, Central boys land top seeds

The choice was clear on which team should occupy the top line in the MAAA Tournament boys bracket. Settling the No. 1 seed on the girls side required more consideration.

Central secured prime billing after sweeping through the Large-School boys division, defeating Small-School champion Valle Catholic and holding multiple victories over No. 2 seed North County.

Farmington has emerged as the perceived favorite for the girls among voting coaches after sharing the Large-School regular season crown with both North County and Central.

The top four seeds receive byes into the quarterfinal round to be held Monday and Tuesday at Mineral Area College. Farmington has the No. 3 spot with Ste. Genevieve fourth among the boys.

The upper third of the girls draw consists of four programs appearing in the current MBCA state poll. Farmington is ranked No. 3 in Class 5 with third-seeded North County sitting at No. 10.

Second-seeded Central, receiving votes in Class 4, secured the No. 2 seed after following up a close home loss to North County with a three-point victory at Farmington.

The Knights likely swayed voters after recovering from the Central defeat with a dominant triumph over North County three days later.

Farmington also boasts the best current winning percentage in the MAAA with its 15-2 record, including December tournament titles at Oakville and Rockwood Summit.

No. 4 girls seed West County captured a fourth consecutive Small-School division crown, and has posted wins over fifth-seeded Fredericktown and sixth-seeded Potosi. The Lady Bulldogs are ranked seventh in Class 3.

Fredericktown is experiencing a resurgence after going empty in conference play for four years. Valle Catholic, Ste. Genevieve, Arcadia Valley, Kingston, Bismarck and Valley complete the girls’ field.

Saturday’s opening-round matchups at MAC begin at 10 a.m. with Ste. Genevieve vs. Arcadia Valley, followed by Fredericktown vs. Valley, Valle Catholic vs. Kingston and Potosi vs. Bismarck.

The Large-School boys division featured a three-way tie for second place in the loss column. The Raiders fell at Ste. Genevieve, but pocketed two victories against Farmington.

Potosi finished fifth among Large-School competition, but still snagged the No. 5 tourney seed over Valle Catholic, which rallied in the fourth quarter past Kingston and Arcadia Valley to secure its division title.

Boys first-round pairings are No. 5 Potosi vs. No. 12 Bismarck; No. 6 Valle Catholic vs. No. 11 Valley; No. 7 Kingston vs. No. 10 Arcadia Valley; and No. 8 Fredericktown vs. No. 9 West County.

Kingston has already established a single-season record with 15 wins, and carries its highest starting seed since the 12-team tournament format was renewed in 2004.

Valley resides two spots below West County despite snapping a 36-game, head-to-head drought against the Bulldogs at home on Tuesday.

The last three rounds of last year’s event were canceled due to inclement weather.

