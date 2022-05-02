Farmington honors 1983 state baseball champs

FARMINGTON – Last Friday night, the 1983 Farmington High School state championship baseball team was recognized prior to a varsity baseball game at Wilson-Rozier Park.

The Knights posted a 15-4 record during that regular season while outscoring opponents 156-61, and won the MAAA conference before finishing 21-4 overall.

Players and coaches from that team were presented with state championship rings, and threw out ceremonial first pitches to current Farmington team members.

Coach Joe Arnold was the assistant coach and a former college pitcher. As an unpaid coach, “Coach A” nonetheless had a big impact on the team’s success. The pitchers had nothing but respect for “Coach A,” and Coach Cramp has always said that without Joe Arnold, there would have been no state championship. His coaching, particularly the fact that he volunteered, added the coaching ability this team so needed.

David Cramp was the head coach. Until 1983, the Knights’ baseball players only knew Mr. Cramp as an accounting teacher. What they would soon learn, however, was that Coach Cramp knew baseball, knew coaching, and knew how to build and motivate a team. He was always in complete control of the team. He let the players be upbeat and have fun, but guided them every step of the way.

Members of the title team were:

Chris Baechle, Junior – Chris was a hard-nosed player and a great kid.

Tom Burcham, Junior – Tom was a good utility infielder who became a key player on the 1985 team that finished second in the state.

Kevin Detring, Junior – Kevin could run like a deer and was often used as a pinch runner. He scored the winning run in the state championship game.

Robbie Morris, Junior – Good fundamental baseball player.

Rod Bone, Sophomore - Rod was a big part of the 1985 team.

Bob McLeod, Sophomore – “Bub” was a gifted athlete and sound first baseman. He was a key pitcher and shortstop for the ‘85 team.

Bob Bone, Junior – “Bobby” was a hard-nosed, resilient athlete who loved the game. Bobby loved to bunt for base hits and steal bases.

Dave Feezer, Junior – “Feez” was a powerful, strong catcher who became the starting catcher on the ‘85 team.

Mark Hickman, Junior – “Zip” was a left-handed pitcher and first baseman.

Dave Smith, Junior – “Smitty” was an outfielder and pinch runner who had a quiet personality and good baseball skills.

Gregg Sparks, Junior – “Sparky” was another hard-nosed, gutty player who loved the game and could play a number of positions, including third base and catcher. He was a fearless competitor who came through in the clutch.

Joel Wegener, Junior – “Weeedge” was a left-handed hitter and first baseman who chipped in when needed and became an integral part of the ‘85 team.

Paul Ammonette, Senior – “Ammo” was a phenomenal athlete who pitched, fielded, and hit. As a team captain, he had a love for the game and was ‘money’ when the game was on the line. Ammo had the rare distinction of being the winning pitcher of record for all 5 Farmington playoff victories to go along with his 10-0 record.

Doug Forsythe, Senior – “Dougy” was a heartbeat of the team. He was the centerfielder and cleanup hitter, a true power hitter. Coach Cramp said “if anyone threw him the ball on the inside of the plate, he’d kill it”. In addition, Doug defended well and ran well and in a number of ways he was, and is, the “glue” that holds the team together.

Scott Hibbits, Senior – “Hib Dog” was a slick fielding shortstop, and if you hit a baseball to Hib Dog you were out. A teammate commented that “he made ground balls up the middle look like he was dancing.” He was a motivator and team captain.

David Johnston, Senior – According to a teammate, “Scatter” got his nickname because he was so fast that when he ran, he looked like he might just bust apart and scatter. Scatter was the left fielder, and he had a crucial hit down the right-field line in the state title game to tie it up.

Joe Pfister, Senior – “Mercury” was a team captain, pitcher, a leading hitter, and leader of the defense as the catcher. He gained respect not only for his presence and athletic ability, but also for the way he ran the defense. Joe handled pitchers, blocked everything, cut down runners, and hit the ball out of the park. Mercury was a gifted athlete and great under pressure.

Rich Summers, Senior – “Lou” was the right fielder, a starting pitcher, and leadoff hitter. He had great intensity on the field and at the plate. He covered a lot of ground in the outfield, put himself in great position for every throw, and had a cannon for an arm.

