Farmington softball team best at Seckman tourney

Davis homered and drove in four while going 2-for-3 for the Knights. Swink and Abby Robbins had two hits, Tucker scored two runs, and both Abbie Miller and Wallace chipped in RBI singles.

Farmington began the event with two games on Friday, and Elly Robbins once again shined by pitching a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in 10-0 triumph over Festus.

Abby Robbins, Swink and Tucker were each 2-for-3 with a double. Wallace and Miller were also 2-for-3, and Elly Robbins helped her own cause with an RBI single.

Farmington extended a 3-1 lead in game two on Friday with three runs in the fifth inning, and defeated Francis Howell North 7-2.

Tucker went 2-for-3 with a home run while crossing the plate three times, and Swink pitched six strong frames for the win, yielding three hits and five walks while fanning nine.

Abby Robbins and Wallace added two hits each, and Davis provided a two-run double.

Windsor Tournament