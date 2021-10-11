Farmington sweeps MAAA honors during Potosi meet

POTOSI – Alayna Sparr trailed Farmington cross country classmate Breanna Mathes when the final strides were taken in three previous treks across the formidable inclines at Potosi City Park.

But amid more palatable conditions in comparison to the relentless heat and humidity of last year’s Potosi Invitational meet, it was Sparr who showed a dominant group of Knights toward the finish line.

Sparr continued her sparkling senior season with a milestone effort on Saturday morning, claiming her first MAAA individual title while placing second overall among 80 participants.

Gavin Hunt likewise earned top conference honors for the first time in the boys varsity division, helping Farmington sweep the team championships with 22 high school programs in attendance.

Notre Dame sophomore Lauren Eftink (20:44) outpaced all other girls in the 5-kilometer test. But three Farmington challengers followed.

Sparr (20:52) maintained a personal trend throughout the last six weeks of improving results from her junior season, this time finishing two positions and 25 seconds better.