Farmington tennis, golf, softball teams have busy Wednesday

In a featured duel of top players, Kaydi Rhodes of Jackson shot 67 through 17 holes for a 2 and 1 triumph over Peyton Cusick of Marquette, who carded 69.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Farmington 4, Fox 1

FARMINGTON – Elly Robbins pitched a dazzling three-hitter and struck out seven on Wednesday as the Farmington softball team defeated visiting Fox 4-1.

Courtney Swink finished 2-for-3 to pace the offense while Angelia Davis and Jayden Tucker drove in one run apiece for the Knights.

Robbins, whose lone run allowed was unearned, helped her own cause with an RBI single. Farmington (18-6) took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, and added solo tallies in the fifth and sixth.

Jayce Jarvis, Abby Robbins and McKennah Wallace also registered singles in the victory.

The Knights will face three opponents – Webster Groves, Rolla and Liberty (Wentzville) – at the SEMO Showcase event on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

