Farmington tennis, golf, softball teams have busy Wednesday

FARMINGTON – The top three singles players for Farmington were seriously challenged before successfully closing out a 9-0 team tennis sweep of Fredericktown on Wednesday.
Kate Busenbark escaped a tiebreaker against Sophia Rehkop atop the rankings, while Allie Gowen edged Sydney and Helen Griffin beat Emiley Geen by identical 8-6 margins.
Diep Phan and Abigail Thurman posted shutouts, and Kayla Miller won 8-1 for Farmington (8-3, 5-2).
Busenbark and Gowen had an easier time during earlier doubles play with an 8-0 result.
Singles Results:
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 9-8 (4)
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Sydney Bell, 8-6
3. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Emiley Geen, 8-6
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Lucy Pham, 8-0
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Clara Basden, 8-0
6. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Danielle West, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Rehkop/Bell, 8-0
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Geen/Pham, 8-6
3. Thurman/Miller (FA) def. Basden/West, 8-1
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington Match Play
FARMINGTON – Jackson and Oakville each tallied five points to share top team honors during the Farmington match play golf tournament Wednesday at Crown Pointe.
Ste. Genevieve notched three points – sharing a five-way tie for third place among 12 schools – on victories by Lani Yamnitz, Etta Heller and Regean Naeger
Yamnitz won seven consecutive holes along the front nine after trailing by two with a start on the 15th, and cruised to a 6 and 4 outcome against Gwen Griffith of Ladue.
Heller finished off a 3 and 1 win over Caitlin Przybylski of Lafayette, and Naeger dispatched Angela Payne of Eureka 5 and 4.
Farmington finished with 1 ½ points. Chloe Allen rolled past Autumn Litzsinger of Fox 6 and 5, and Emma Burgess halved her match when Molly Beardsley of Oakville carried the final hole at No. 4.
In a featured duel of top players, Kaydi Rhodes of Jackson shot 67 through 17 holes for a 2 and 1 triumph over Peyton Cusick of Marquette, who carded 69.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Farmington 4, Fox 1
FARMINGTON – Elly Robbins pitched a dazzling three-hitter and struck out seven on Wednesday as the Farmington softball team defeated visiting Fox 4-1.
Courtney Swink finished 2-for-3 to pace the offense while Angelia Davis and Jayden Tucker drove in one run apiece for the Knights.
Robbins, whose lone run allowed was unearned, helped her own cause with an RBI single. Farmington (18-6) took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, and added solo tallies in the fifth and sixth.
Jayce Jarvis, Abby Robbins and McKennah Wallace also registered singles in the victory.
The Knights will face three opponents – Webster Groves, Rolla and Liberty (Wentzville) – at the SEMO Showcase event on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.