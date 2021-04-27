Farmington tennis team continues hot streak

FARMINGTON – Wyatt Bach and Cole Wofford paired for an 8-1 doubles victory, and also dominated their respective singles opponents to bolster the Farmington boys tennis team on Monday.
Trenton Berghaus and Carter Barnes were also two-time winners in the middle rankings as the Knights downed visiting St. Pius 6-3 for their fifth consecutive triumph.
Farmington (8-2) picked up a pivotal 8-6 result from Berghaus at the No. 3 level.
Paul Borrego and Blake Dobey swept their singles and doubles competition for St. Pius.
Singles Results:
1. Paul Borrego (SP) def. Colton Woody, 8-2
2. Blake Dobey (SP) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-6
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Adam Sale, 8-6
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Keagan Klahs, 8-3
5. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Ben Makowski, 8-2
6. Cole Wofford (F) def. Nick Verzala, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Borrego/Dobey (SP) def. Woody/Brenneke, 8-3
2. Berghaus/Barnes (F) def. Sale/Klahs, 8-4
3. Bach/Wofford (F) def. Makowski/Verzala, 8-1
Notre Dame 8, Potosi 1
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Notre Dame dropped only eight games during doubles action, and defeated visiting Potosi 8-1 on Monday.
Junior Chase Glore topped Stephan Southard 8-6 at the No. 1 singles ranking to hand the Trojans (1-11) their lone match victory.
Gavin Hardin, Charles West, Elijah Youngblood, Blake Schreckenburg and Diego Chahin each prevailed in two contests for Notre Dame.
Singles Results:
1. Chase Glore (P) def. Stephan Southard, 8-6
2. Gavin Hardin (ND) def. Phillip Lucas, 8-2
3. Charles West (ND) def. Brenden Brown, 8-3
4. Elijah Youngblood (ND) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2
5. Blake Schreckenburg (ND) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-3
6. Diego Chahin (ND) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Southard/Youngblood (ND) def. Glore/Lucas, 8-4
2. Harden/West (ND) def. Brown/Mercer, 8-2
3. Schreckenburg/Chahin (ND) def. Eckhoff/Logan Compton 8-2
BASEBALL
Farmington 11, Ste. Genevieve 8
FARMINGTON – Seniors Kael Krause and Jacob Jarvis homered through the stiff breeze at Wilson-Rozier Park to power a Farmington comeback victory over Ste. Genevieve 11-8 on Monday.
The Knights erased an early five-run deficit, and stayed on pace to clinch a share of the MAAA Large-School championship should they defeat winless Fredericktown on Thursday.
Freshman Jeremiah Cunningham was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, and used a sliding backhand play in the shortstop hole to register all three defensive assists in the sixth inning.
Clayton Redmond pitched 2 1/3 scoreless frames for Farmington (10-8, 3-1), and shook off consecutive two-out singles by Payton Matthews and Aiden Boyer that prolonged the action in the top of the seventh.
Clayton Komar broke an 8-8 tie with a shallow two-out single in the fifth, and Jarvis hammered a two-run shot to right against reliever Nathan Selby in the sixth to finish 2-for-4 overall.
Matthews notched four RBI on a dropped sacrifice fly and three-run double, and equaled teammate Carter Klump by going 3-for-4 to pace Ste. Genevieve (8-10, 2-3).
Dragons starter Zach Boyer drew a bases-loaded walk from new hurler Justin Mattingly for a 5-0 lead in the third, but was tagged for eight subsequent runs in an eventual no-decision.
Krause capped a two-out rally in the home half with a three-run blast to left, and the Knights surged ahead when 10 men batted in the fourth.
Tyler Thebeau singled between walks to Ayden Morgan and Ryan Cooper, and Cunningham singled for a 6-5 advantage after Komar was grazed by a pitch with the bases loaded.
A throwing error on a potential double play extended the inning, and Jarvis was credited with a double on a high fly ball that was missed in the outfield.
Klump and Matthews singled and scored in the fifth to bring the Dragons even following two Farmington errors. Redmond inherited two runners, but induced a ground out to keep it tied.
Max McKinney lasted 2 2/3 innings as starter, and struck out four while walking five on the mound for the Knights. He contributed two runs scored offensively.
Andrew Glassey singled and walked for Ste. Genevieve. Zach Boyer retired his first eight batters faced before Cunningham legged out an infield hit.
Potosi 5, De Soto 2
POTOSI – Ryker Walton pitched a complete game four-hitter with five strikeouts to celebrate Senior Night, and the Potosi baseball team stalled dangerous De Soto 5-2 on Monday.
Potosi (10-8) broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, then tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth before Walton mowed down the Dragons with three straight strikeouts in the seventh.
Walton also paced the Trojans offensively with three hits. Hunter Kincaid provided two RBI sacrifice flies, and Blayne Nixon added an RBI single.
Wade Mercille executed a tying squeeze bunt in the second inning, and Blake Missey contributed a single to the victory.
Caleb Coleman fanned five batters over six innings as the losing hurler, and Hunter Dill had an RBI hit for De Soto (12-5).
Potosi will host North County for a key conference game on Wednesday.
Valle Catholic 17, Kingston 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic scored 10 runs in the opening frame, and beat Kingston 17-0 as Isaac Roth and Chase Fallert combined to throw a three-inning no-hitter on Monday.
Aiden Heberlie and Austin Burnett paced the Warriors with two hits apiece. Fallert had a team-high three RBI while Roth and Carter Hoog drove in two runs each.
Roth recorded five strikeouts over two innings. Valle Catholic (17-3) earned its 13th straight victory, and can clinch the MAAA Small-School title outright against Valley on Tuesday.
Central 11, St. Vincent 1
PARK HILLS – Central scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning, and closed out an 11-1 home triumph over St. Vincent in the sixth on Monday.
Jace Crump and Casen Murphy provided two hits each, and Jett Bridges posted three RBI for Central (12-4), which secured a share of the MAAA Large-School title last week.
Nathan Hamski pitched four innings and struck out three for the win. Bridges fanned two while throwing the scoreless fifth and sixth in relief.
St. Vincent committed six defensive errors.
SOFTBALL
Potosi 11, Scott City 1
POTOSI – Emily Hochstatter and Chelbi Poucher collected two RBI each while matching Jade Williams with two hits as Potosi rolled past Scott City 11-1 on Monday in softball action.
The Lady Trojans (20-3) scored five times in the second and third innings, and wrapped up a run-rule victory in the fifth.
Sami Huck drove in three runs, and pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Central 31, Steelville 9
STEELVILLE, Mo. – The Central softball team tallied double-digit runs in separate innings, and stamped its 17th consecutive win by achieving a season-best scoring output on Monday.
Senior center fielder Aubree Eaton produced a career-high five hits, and Taylor Marler notched three hits with three RBI as the Lady Rebels routed district opponent Steelville 31-9.
Jessica Hulsey had a game-high four RBI, and Addie Miller contributed three more hits as Central (20-3) totaled 21 overall.
Marler pitched all five innings with seven hits allowed, and struck out 11 for the win.
Naomi Perkins drove in three runs for Steelville, which was plagued by eight defensive errors, but extended the game with six runs in the fourth after trailing 19-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Farmington 8, Kelly 0
FARMINGTON – Eight different players scored goals, and the Farmington girls soccer team defeated Kelly 8-0 in an abbreviated 40-minute match Monday.
Sydney Boyer netted her team-leading 10th goal along with an assist while Mercy Berkemeyer and Credence Roberts each notched their second of the season.
Bridget Bone, Sarah Barton, Morgan Nobles, Caroline Dickinson and Jade Curtis each tallied their first goals for Farmington (7-4).
Freshman keeper Jayden Tucker picked up her initial shutout win.