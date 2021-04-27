Farmington tennis team continues hot streak

Clayton Komar broke an 8-8 tie with a shallow two-out single in the fifth, and Jarvis hammered a two-run shot to right against reliever Nathan Selby in the sixth to finish 2-for-4 overall.

Matthews notched four RBI on a dropped sacrifice fly and three-run double, and equaled teammate Carter Klump by going 3-for-4 to pace Ste. Genevieve (8-10, 2-3).

Dragons starter Zach Boyer drew a bases-loaded walk from new hurler Justin Mattingly for a 5-0 lead in the third, but was tagged for eight subsequent runs in an eventual no-decision.

Krause capped a two-out rally in the home half with a three-run blast to left, and the Knights surged ahead when 10 men batted in the fourth.

Tyler Thebeau singled between walks to Ayden Morgan and Ryan Cooper, and Cunningham singled for a 6-5 advantage after Komar was grazed by a pitch with the bases loaded.

A throwing error on a potential double play extended the inning, and Jarvis was credited with a double on a high fly ball that was missed in the outfield.