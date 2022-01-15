Farmington tops Potosi; Kingston stays on streak

FARMINGTON – A scorching second quarter from senior guard J.P. Ruble helped the Farmington boys basketball team defeat Potosi 56-46 in conference action on Friday night.

Ruble scored 15 of his game-high 21 points over a 6 ½-minute stretch, and Jake Bishop netted all nine of his points after halftime for the Knights.

Farmington (9-5, 2-0) carried a 38-32 lead into the fourth quarter, and began to pull away as Bishop and Hunter Cole salvaged putbacks while drawing fouls.

Justus Boyer finished a lob pass as Bracey Blanton earned the steal and assist, then nailed a 3-pointer in the left corner to create a 50-37 advantage with three minutes to play.

Potosi (7-7, 0-2) delivered a positive start as 3-pointers by Zane West and Gabe Brawley sparked a 10-2 run over the first four minutes, 40 seconds.

Ruble rallied the Knights by first saving a pass near the sideline and sinking a baseline jumper. He added a steal and layup plus three crucial triples for a 26-23 halftime edge.

West paced the Trojans with 17 points, and connected on a go-ahead three at 30-29. But a midcourt steal and 3-point play by Ruble put Farmington ahead to stay.

Blanton had eight points and six assists in the victory, and Ari Woodson equaled Boyer by scoring seven off the bench. Farmington forced 15 turnovers while committing 10.

Brawley netted 11 points, and Ty Mills totaled six points, six rebounds and four assists for Potosi.

Ste. Genevieve 71, Fredericktown 36

STE. GENEVIEVE – Four players scored in double digits, and Ste. Genevieve executed a brilliant first quarter at both ends of the floor Friday evening to wallop Fredericktown 71-36.

Rudy Flieg and Ricky Hunter each finished with 14 points while Aiden Boyer and Blake Morganthaler added 13 apiece to pace the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (10-5, 1-1) shared the ball and locked down defensively against Fredericktown (6-6, 0-1) to dominate the opening stanza 20-2 and establish an eventual 38-13 halftime lead.

Hunter sank four of his team’s eight 3-pointers, and Morganthaler connected on three others. Nick Plati dished out six assists while Flieg and Boyer charted five each in the victory.

Kingston 64, Arcadia Valley 25

CADET – Kingston placed 10 players in the scoring column during its delayed conference opener, and routed Arcadia Valley 64-25 on Friday evening.

Corey Kemper netted a game-high 13 points. The Cougars picked up 28 points from their bench and extended a 33-14 halftime lead during a more dominant third quarter.

Matt Nelson dropped in 11 points while Cody Yates tallied 10 and Wyatt Jessen chipped in eight for Kingston (13-2, 1-0), which bumped its current win streak to six games.

Jackson Dement scored nine points as Arcadia Valley (2-11, 1-1) was empty from 3-point range in a rematch of last year’s district championship pairing.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West County 55, Cuba 40

LEADWOOD – West County limited Cuba to three points in the fourth quarter on Friday evening, and secured a 55-40 victory in girls basketball action.

Junior forward Bailey Skiles scored a career-high 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who carried a 25-21 halftime lead that increased to 43-37 after three quarters.

West County (11-3) was bolstered by 14 points from Alivia Simily and 10 more from Morgan Simily.

