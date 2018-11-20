Try 3 months for $3
Fast Amelung To Swim for Missouri State
Submitted Photo

Arcadia Valley High School senior Hannah Amelung signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to swim for Division I program Missouri State University in Springfield. Amelung is a member of the FAST (Flyers Aquatic Swim Team) club program in St. Louis, which is coached by Morgan Dodge (standing right). Also pictured are her parents Greg and Ragen Amelung, and sister Ashtyn Amelung. 

