STE. GENEVIEVE – A confident early statement was made by Ste. Genevieve Post 150. The last laugh belonged to Festus Post 253.
Festus scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and rallied past Ste. Genevieve 9-5 on Sunday to secure another Senior Legion District 13 title in resilient fashion.
Post 253 won three elimination games in 24 hours, and forced a decisive championship clash earlier Sunday after Post 150 prevailed 3-0 Saturday in the winner’s bracket final.
Eddie Martin finished 3-for-4 and chopped a go-ahead, two-run single through the left side of the infield after an RBI single by Jake Leitner erased a 4-3 deficit in the fifth.
Jacob Bridges drove in two more against Jayden Gegg with a double past third base, and three strong innings of relief from reliever Levi Ebersoldt protected the lead.
Brian Selby, Tyler Blum and Derek Morganthaler were each 2-for-3 to pace Ste. Genevieve (20-8), which secured early momentum with three runs off Leitner in the second inning.
Morganthaler was cut down at the plate while trying to score on a ground ball in the opening frame, but propelled Post 150 ahead 3-1 with two RBI on his second straight double.
Selby singled home Logan Gegg during that rally with two outs, and No. 9 batter Chase Koller flipped the lineup back to the top with a shallow single to right two pitches later.
Ste. Genevieve rode complete games from Morganthaler and Chad Donze to the final round, but could not match staff attrition with Festus despite playing one fewer tournament game.
Logan Gegg was lifted after yielding a single two Martin between two walks in the bottom of the second. A leadoff pass to Bridges and infield error created the previous tally for Festus (26-7).
Jayden Gegg, a call-up from the Post 150 Junior squad, struck out his first two batters after inheriting a bases-loaded mess, but Jordan Duncan came through with a tying two-run double.
Although both teams had already guaranteed inclusion into the upcoming Zone 4 tourney, the longtime rivals battled in the unrelenting heat for a plaque and local bragging rights.
Jayden Gegg retired nine of his first 11 faced overall, and was briefly afforded a narrow lead after Tyler Blum and Keaton Boyer singled to chase Leitner in the top of the fifth.
Ebersoldt sat down his first six batters for Post 253, and triggered the decisive outburst with a leadoff single as six consecutive men reached base.
Martin notched his third RBI on a double against Zach Boyer after Donze threw out a runner at home from right field in the sixth. Connor Wilkinson singled and walked twice for Festus.
After Grant Staffen and Tyler Blum opened the seventh with back-to-back hits, Ebersolt induced a grounder to shortstop Christian Hancock as Keaton Boyer bounced into his second double play.
Kellen Blum extended the game with a single to finish 2-for-4 with two RBI as Staffen crossed the plate, but a subsequent fielder’s choice gave Post 253 its third district crown in a row.
Post 150 produced three base runners in the fourth, but failed to convert as Jayden Gegg was out trying to stretch a single in his lone plate appearance.
Festus leads the season series 3-2. Another meeting with Ste. Genevieve is possible in the zone, which gets under way on Wednesday at Yanks Field.
Festus 11, Ste. Genevieve 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Festus Post 253 sent 12 batters to the dish and scored eight times in the fifth inning to punctuate an abbreviated 11-1 triumph in the first game played Sunday.
Ste. Genevieve mustered only four hits off Brendan Smock, who quickly retired 13 of his last 15 batters after Keaton Boyer singled home Grant Staffen in the first inning.
Jake Leitner tied the game at 1-1 with a single during the home half, and went on to draw three walks from the clean-up spot for Festus.
Connor Wilkinson ended 2-for-3, and Jacob Bridges reached safely four straight times on two singles and two errors while Jordan Duncan delivered a key two-run single in the second.
Post 150 hurler Kellen Blum escaped a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning, but would not survive a fifth that began with a walk and hit batsman. Three of his seven runs allowed were unearned.
Wilkinson made the advantage 5-1 with a two-run double before the Ste. Genevieve infield suffered back-to-back errors and Kyle Gielow handed consecutive walks with the sacks jammed.
Charlie Pratt continued the rout with a two-run single after being plunked on two occasions, and Eddie Martin ended it with another hit.
Tyler Blum and Brian Selby singled for Post 150, which had entered the day carrying a 12-game win streak.
