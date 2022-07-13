Festus hangs on after Post 416 rallies late

STE. GENEVIEVE – Festus Post 253 avenged two regular-season Senior Legion losses after surviving a five-run surge by Mineral Area Post 416 in the seventh inning.

Nate Moore scattered just three hits and compiled eight strikeouts over six superb frames Tuesday, as Festus triumphed 8-6 in the District 13 tournament opener for both teams.

Post 253 pounced for three runs in the first inning against hurler Brendon Jenkins, who departed in the fifth after being struck in the right thigh by a blistering comebacker.

The next five batters reached safely against emergency reliever Jobe Smith – on two walks, an error and two hit batsmen – and Chase Wilson created an 8-1 separation with a sacrifice fly.

Kooper Kekec and Clayton Redmond each singled twice for Post 416, which was sparked by singles from Clayton Chandler and Xavier Scherffius in the bottom of the seventh.

Casen Murphy hammered a two-run double to right-center field against reliever Cody Gibson, and Grant Mullins connected for a two-out RBI double that brought the tying run to the plate.

Connor Hulsey had replaced Gibson with one out, and fanned both Kendall Horton and Zak Meador to secure the save as Festus moved on to face Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday.

Consecutive hits by Smith and Kekec greeted Moore in the opening frame, and Smith crossed the plate when a long throw from right field skipped into the third-base dugout.

But Mineral Area was stifled from there by Moore, whose five walks cost him no runs, thanks in part to faulty base running from Post 416.

Kekec was picked off by Moore in the third, and Redmond was forced out at second on a drive through the right side by Horton that should have become a single in the sixth.

Redmond and Horton coaxed back-to-back walks leading off off the Mineral Area fourth, but Mullins bunted the next pitch upward to the catcher. Moore followed with two big strikeouts.

Festus turned a leadoff walk to Jack Gross and infield hit by Sam Stokes into an instant 3-0 advantage against Jenkins, who finished with four strikeouts and six hits allowed.

Laine Axtetter opened the scoring with a deep double to right-center, and Canyon Stout pulled a sharp two-run single that appeared to glance the outstretched glove of Meador at third base.

Kekec tagged a bypassing runner and completed a double play behind Jenkins in the third, but singles by Dylan Black and Chase Wilson restored a 4-1 lead for Post 253 in the fourth.

Mullins squashed any threat of the 10-run rule being enforced by retiring all seven of his batters faced. Meador got the last two outs of the seventh.

Festus courtesy runner Gabe King dislocated his left pinkie on a slide while stealing second base, and left the action in the fourth inning.

Each side committed two defensive errors. Mineral Area moved into an elimination game against De Soto SMCI on Wednesday.